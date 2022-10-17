ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
TAYLOR, LA
Athlon Sports

Saints Are Signing Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday

In the lead-up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with Arizona, the New Orleans Saints made several changes to their practice squad Tuesday. A report by Nick Underhill this afternoon confirmed the Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton, as well as defensive end Jabari Zuniga, to their ...
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday

The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening.  The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals.  According to a report, the ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos

Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watkins Designated for Return from Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice on Wednesday. Officially, he remains on injured reserve, and the team has 21 days to add him to the 53-man man roster. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards, including a 55-yarder, during the Week 2...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched

The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver. Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver?. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have certainly dealt with their fair share of injuries across the board, but now their opponents for Thursday Night Football are dealing with their own struggles. Neither of Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry have practiced the last two days for New Orleans, putting them in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brian Flores Won’t Provide Steelers Much Help Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7, a familiar foe for one of their more notable assistant coaches. Brian Flores found his way to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Since then, he's filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination and has brought it to light that the team may have been trying to tank while he was head coach.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
CINCINNATI, OH

