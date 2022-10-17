GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.

