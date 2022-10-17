Read full article on original website
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Saints Are Signing Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday
In the lead-up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with Arizona, the New Orleans Saints made several changes to their practice squad Tuesday. A report by Nick Underhill this afternoon confirmed the Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton, as well as defensive end Jabari Zuniga, to their ...
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday
The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening. The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals. According to a report, the ...
Seahawks signing former Washington State WR to practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks are working out free agent wide receiver Easop Winston today, according to a report by Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus. Winston played his college ball at Washington State, where he posted 137 catches, 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in 26 games. Winston (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) has...
Should New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill start at QB Thursday with Dalton injured?
Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are both nursing injuries to start the Thursday Night Football gameweek. Could that mean that Taysom Hill might see a start?
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
‘Character’ Flaw: Jack Easterby’s Time With Patriots Foreshadowed Acrimonious End With Texans
At long last, the Houston Texans have parted ways with now former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby, who was originally hired in 2019, had been the subject of much controversy, and by default, much scorn from Texans fans, and media alike, during his tumultuous tenure in Houston.
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season
When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?. After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer. “He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star...
Watkins Designated for Return from Injured Reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice on Wednesday. Officially, he remains on injured reserve, and the team has 21 days to add him to the 53-man man roster. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards, including a 55-yarder, during the Week 2...
Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.
Eagles Self-Scout Reveals Bigger Issue Than Special Teams or Second-Half Scoring
The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL over the first six games of the season, something validated by being the league’s only remaining unbeaten at 6-0 and through film work. According to Pro Football Focus, which grades 13 different categories each and every week, Philadelphia has...
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched
The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver. Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver?. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as...
Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have certainly dealt with their fair share of injuries across the board, but now their opponents for Thursday Night Football are dealing with their own struggles. Neither of Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry have practiced the last two days for New Orleans, putting them in...
Brian Flores Won’t Provide Steelers Much Help Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7, a familiar foe for one of their more notable assistant coaches. Brian Flores found his way to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Since then, he's filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination and has brought it to light that the team may have been trying to tank while he was head coach.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
