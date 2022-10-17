Read full article on original website
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ravens Signing Veteran Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson
The Ravens decided to sign veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson just hours after his initial visit to their practice facility, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to several media outlets. Jackson provides the Ravens with a veteran within their young group of wideouts. He can also be a force on special...
Rams’ Cam Akers trade rumors get nod of approval from Sean McVay
It appears as if Cam Akers’ tenure with the Los Angeles Rams is approaching its end, and fast. The Rams running back has been the subject of trade rumors during the past week, and those reports were confirmed on Monday by head coach Sean McVay. Via Gilbert Manzano, McVay confirmed that the Rams would be looking to move on from Akers, suggesting the team wants to “help him look for a fresh new start.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?
No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Jimmie Ward Return to 49ers Practice
Finally some good news for the San Francisco 49ers. Trent Williams (ankle), Nick Bosa (groin), and Jimmie Ward (hand) will be limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Jason Verrett is also back in practice as a full participant. The fact that these players are able to give it a go in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 7: First Look at Jacksonville Jaguars’ Offense
The good times continue to roll over in East Rutherford as the New York Football Giants keep winning under head coach Brian Daboll. One week after their miraculous come-from-behind effort in London to shock the Green Bay Packers, the Giants were again faced with a daring deficit at home against the Baltimore Ravens. With the defense's help of a few forced turnovers, New York found a way to rise up and defeat the Ravens, 24-20, to extend their hot start to 5-1.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Previewing Week 7 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders
While the Las Vegas Raiders currently stand at 1-4 on the year, they certainly have not lacked in fantasy football production. Two-straight games of big-time rushing performances have put Raiders running back Josh Jacobs near the forefront of his position when it comes to fantasy points. Here are the key...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watkins Designated for Return from Injured Reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice on Wednesday. Officially, he remains on injured reserve, and the team has 21 days to add him to the 53-man man roster. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards, including a 55-yarder, during the Week 2...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched
The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts’ Depth Chart
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find the correct starting-five combination along their offensive line this season. They've got the three veteran pillars in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, but figuring out who should be the other two players and where they should line up has proven to be a challenge.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks. The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zeke ‘Pride’: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
