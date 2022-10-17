Read full article on original website
Yankees fans take the streets and aim f-bombs at Jose Altuve (Video)
Yankees fans took to the streets after beating the Guardians in Game 5, and had some fun at Jose Altuve’s expense before the Astros series. The sign-stealing scandal continues to cast a shadow on the Astros success, even five years later. While several members of that 2017 team have since come out and defended Jose Altuve, stating that the All-Star second baseman was vehemently against their cheating system, he will always be associated with that tainted World Series trophy.
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
ALCS storylines: Yankees bring star power against Astros’ pitching
Bill Belichick once famously chanted “no days off” at a New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, which is precisely what
Cleveland Guardians' playoff ride ends with 5-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS
THE BRONX, N.Y. — The Guardians' magic carpet ride has come to an end. Some will say they were just out of gas, others will point to some questionable decisions. Still others will claim the moment was "just to big for them." Regardless, Cleveland has been eliminated from the...
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton homer, Yankees eliminate Guardians to advance to ALCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton each homer for New York in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS to beat Cleveland.
David Murphy: Phillies manager Rob Thomson had no answers in an epic meltdown against Padres in Game 2 of NLCS
SAN DIEGO — The best you can do is give Rob Thomson credit for time served. The manager has pushed a lot of the right buttons over the last five months, on the field and off. He is one of the big reasons the Phillies found themselves where they did Wednesday, up by two runs, an ace starting pitcher on the mound, a mere four and a half innings away from taking a 2-0 lead for the right to represent the National League in the World Series. He has earned some degree of the benefit of the doubt.
Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS
Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. Austin was a typical big brother, never letting his little brother win at anything they played. Aaron tagged along to all of Austin's football, basketball and baseball games. The Nola brothers faced off for...
Nightmare Fifth Inning Powers Padres to Game 2 Victory Over Phillies
One of the substantial reasons the Philadelphia Phillies have made it this far in the MLB postseason is their momentum. It's been following them since the ninth inning of Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, when they scored six runs to win 6-3.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: ALCS Preview
You know how Batman movies can’t seem to resist going back to the Joker as the villain? They might dabble in a Riddler, Bane, or Scarecrow from time to time, but there’s a reason why the audience is utterly fascinated by the Joker. He is the perfect foil to Batman and a charismatic antagonist in his own right — as much as Batman might only grudgingly make such a confession.
Angels hitting coaches Reed, Mallee will not return in 2023
Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season. The team confirmed the decisions Wednesday. Reed has been the Angels' hitting coach since 2019, serving for four seasons under three managers after spending two years as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator. Mallee was his assistant for the past three seasons.
DeMar DeRozan has a historic opening night performance in Bulls’ win
MIAMI – Last year he was known as “King of the Fourth” thanks to his play in the final 12 minutes of games in his first season with the Bulls. Now DeMar DeRozan could be known as “King of the Opener,” because his play in the first game of the 2022-2023 season was historic.
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
Jets regroup to beat Avs 4-3 in OT on Pionk’s 2nd goal
Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime...
