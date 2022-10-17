SAN DIEGO — The best you can do is give Rob Thomson credit for time served. The manager has pushed a lot of the right buttons over the last five months, on the field and off. He is one of the big reasons the Phillies found themselves where they did Wednesday, up by two runs, an ace starting pitcher on the mound, a mere four and a half innings away from taking a 2-0 lead for the right to represent the National League in the World Series. He has earned some degree of the benefit of the doubt.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO