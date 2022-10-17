ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department

The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reports that they were approached and...
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ

Warm day with weak Santa Ana winds

High temperatures are in the low and mid-90s around the Coachella Valley this afternoon, just slightly above average for the date. A warm, clear, and dry evening is ahead of us, with temperatures cooling into the low 70s early Wednesday morning. The ridge of high pressure remains in place over...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ

Mild temperatures and offshore winds

Highs today will remain in the lower 90s, just a couple of degrees above average for the Coachella Valley. Elsewhere in SoCal, highs will be well above average, especially in San Diego and Orange counties, where a Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Winds are flowing offshore, creating...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Warmer start to the week with breezy winds joining Tuesday

The Coachella Valley returned to the low 90s this afternoon, seasonably appropriate for the desert this time of year. Mild conditions will be present throughout the evening as temperatures cool into the upper 60s and low-70s early Tuesday morning. The ridge of high pressure over the Western United States will...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Comfortable condition prevail all week

Despite a weak trough approaching from the West, we'll enjoy near seasonal highs and clear skies through the end of the week. Highs today will be quite similar to yesterday, running the lower 90s most of the week. We will see some modestly breezy conditions this afternoon and evening. Another...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy