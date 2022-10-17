ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Lottery for discounted ‘The Book of Mormon’ tickets in Spokane opens Friday

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb5sY_0iclOynC00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting on October 28, “The Book of Mormon” is coming to the First Interstate Center, and you have a chance to win discounted tickets for the show!

LuckySeat.com is giving away a limited number of tickets for $25 each. Entries open on October 21 at 12 p.m. and close on October 26 at 11 a.m.

Here’s what you need to do to enter:

  • Create an account at LuckySeat.com
  • Select “The Book of Mormon” and “Spokane” on the homepage
  • Press the “Login to Enter” button
  • Create your entry
  • Wait to be notified if you’ve won or lost

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent via email shortly after the drawing cut-off time on October 26.

If you win, you must purchase your ticket online to receive the discount. Limit two tickets per winner.

The Book of Mormon has won nine Tony awards, including Best Musical, and will be in Spokane October 28-30. You can purchase regular tickets here .

