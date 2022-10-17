Lottery for discounted ‘The Book of Mormon’ tickets in Spokane opens Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting on October 28, “The Book of Mormon” is coming to the First Interstate Center, and you have a chance to win discounted tickets for the show!

LuckySeat.com is giving away a limited number of tickets for $25 each. Entries open on October 21 at 12 p.m. and close on October 26 at 11 a.m.

Here’s what you need to do to enter:

Create an account at LuckySeat.com

Select “The Book of Mormon” and “Spokane” on the homepage

Press the “Login to Enter” button

Create your entry

Wait to be notified if you’ve won or lost

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent via email shortly after the drawing cut-off time on October 26.

If you win, you must purchase your ticket online to receive the discount. Limit two tickets per winner.

The Book of Mormon has won nine Tony awards, including Best Musical, and will be in Spokane October 28-30. You can purchase regular tickets here .

