Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 24-20

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 6 report card for the Buffalo Bills (5-1) following the team’s 24-20 win against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2):

Quarterbacks: A

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Josh Allen outdueled Patrick Mahomes in this latest installment of their rivalry.

He had 329 passing yards on a 27-for-40 passing effort. Most importantly, Allen had three touchdown passes, including the late game winner, and no interceptions. There was a fumble, but that appeared as if Isaiah McKenzie was on the wrong page.

Running backs: B+

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The only downside to Devin Singletary’s efforts in Kansas City was that it was spotty. But when he was on, he really was.

Singletary averaged five yards per carry and had 82 total yards. With Zack Moss being inactive, it was the first time the Bills totally went to Singletary as James Cook only had two touches as well. Singletary stepped up.

In addition, fullback Reggie Gilliam popped back up on the box score. He had three catches for 18 yards, grabbing some hard-earned yardage in the process.

Wide receiver: B+

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14)Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Rinse and repeat for Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Diggs clocked in as his usual reliable self, catching 10 of 13 targets for 148 yards and a touchdown. Davis had three grabs on six targets but really popped up with the long ball, including a 34-yard touchdown of his own.

On the downside, McKenzie had a few gaffs. Along with his fumble, he had a drop or two.

Tight end: B+

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It would nice if Dawson Knox put up some slightly bigger numbers than three catches and 37 yards. But as has been the case during his career, Allen doesn’t look for him all the time. Knox only had three targets.

Knox naturally deserves huge credit for the play of the game. His game-winning touchdown catch was a thing of beauty.

Offensive line: B

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 16: Spencer Brown #79 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have a revamped defense that leaves a bit to be desired at times. They’ve still got some fire power and technically the only time Allen was sacked, it should have been a penalty.

Not to mention, Singletary’s production.

Allen’s ability to move helps, as usual, but kudos to the Bills offensive line. Now attention turns to how serious Spencer Brown’s ankle injury is. He was in a walking boot following the game.

Defensive line: A

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller, well worth the price of admission. He impressed everyone, from fans to media to his own team. Miller had two sacks, two tackles for loss and just made those things happen at the perfect time.

A nice sign was a sack for Shaq Lawson and DaQuan Jones had another strong showing in the middle of the defensive line tackling up blockers. The defensive line helped keep Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in check. He had only 33 yards rushing on nine carries.

Linebackers: B

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) celebrates with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano continue their partnership in fantastic fashion this year. Edmunds led the Bills with a team-high 10 tackles and Milano’s play in the open field making tackles just makes one giddy.

However, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a field day. It’s not all on the linebackers to slow down such a superstar, but he had his way with the Bills defense, at times.

Secondary: C+

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) embraces Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It was back-to-back games with an interception for rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. Then there was the game-sealing pick by Taron Johnson.

But again, the Chiefs passing attack kept this game tight. Johnson had some lulls playing in the slot, as receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster led Kansas City with 113 receiving yards and had his first touchdown with the team.

As noted, Kelce. He was a close second with 108 yards on eight catches.

Special teams: A

Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with punter Sam Martin (8) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Bass connected on his only field goal from 39 yards. Sam Martin had two punts, averaging 54 yards on the pair. Coverage units had no glaring issues, either.

That’s what you want from your special teams.

Coaching: A-

Bills head coach Sean McDermott y Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

All in all, the Bills went into a hostile environment and were ready. The most-glaring coaching decision was Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s horrible play call to lateral the ball to McKenzie. Get rid of that play.

Potentially the most important thing this coaching staff did was shake it off. An early turnover? Shook off. A terrible missed penalty or two that benefitted the Chiefs? Shook off. Win secured.