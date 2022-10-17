Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Red Raccoon breaks ground on new, larger store
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work will soon begin on the rehabilitation of an old building in downtown Bloomington. A few months ago, Red Raccoon Games announced it has purchased the old Woolworth’s building in downtown Bloomington at 301 N. Main Street. Tuesday afternoon, owners Jamie and Kelly Mathy broke ground on the renovation in front of customers, staff and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
1470 WMBD
Peoria dedicates new Station 4 to the city’s first black firefighter
PEORIA, Ill. — Some refused to eat with him and didn’t want to be next to him, but an African American fireman didn’t stop serving his city. Decades later, his name will not be forgotten. Station 4 in Peoria is now dedicated to the city’s first Black...
Sunrun opens East Peoria branch, brings new jobs to Central Illinois
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater access to solar energy and hundreds of green jobs are coming to Central Illinois. Wednesday, city and state leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon for SunRun’s new East Peoria branch. Sunrun is a company that offers home solar, battery storage, and energy services. East Peoria is the company’s third location […]
wcbu.org
Solar energy services company expects to bring ‘hundreds’ of jobs to new Greater Peoria branch
A national solar energy company aims to bring hundreds of permanent jobs to the Peoria area over the next few years. Sunrun, which touts itself as a leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new branch office on High Point Lane, along the Interstate 74 corridor in East Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
wcbu.org
Man found dead in East Peoria identified as Florida resident
A man found dead Monday in a wooded area along Columbia Street in East Peoria has been identified as a 62-year-old Florida resident. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach had been reported missing from North Pekin in April. Family members say Harlan had been living...
wcbu.org
The Central Illinois Ghostbusters face a busy month of appearances, events during Halloween season
It's been almost 40 years since people were first asked, “Who you gonna call?” if there's something strange in your neighborhood. And in the Greater Peoria area, the answer is: the Central Illinois Ghostbusters – a group of dedicated fans of the classic 1984 sci-fi/comedy. No, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police hire ‘Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager’
PEORIA, Ill. – There’s a new employee of the Peoria Police Department, who likely won’t be wearing a uniform but will have an impact on operations. A statement says Mary Peterson has been hired as the department’s Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Officials say Peterson —...
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
25newsnow.com
Pekin Fire Department mourns loss of recently-retired firefighter
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Pekin Fire Department has announced the death of one of their own after a battle with cancer. A release from Fire Chief Trent Reeise says Jami Lusher, a 26-year veteran and recently retired from the department, died Monday surrounded by his family. The Pekin...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed line closes Main St. in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday. According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire Department getting two ‘pawsome’ additions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A couple of good boys are joining the Peoria Fire Department to aid with arson investigations. Two accelerant detection dogs were purchased using private donations from Blu Sky and Stanley Steemer. They will help arson investigators with fire investigations. Each dog is assigned to an...
1470 WMBD
Giant ‘proton beam’ coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — OSF HealthCare is moving into the next phase of construction for the OSF Cancer Institute as a giant proton beam is being brought to the St. Francis Medical Center campus this week. OSF HealthCare Central Region CEO Bob Anderson says the proton beam began its journey...
977wmoi.com
Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program
Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
wcbu.org
Q&A: Greater Peoria EDC leader Setti touts benefits of potential wind, solar farms in Peoria County
A proposed wind farm in northern Peoria County would be the first one within the county boundaries. Earlier this year, Houston-based energy developer ConnectGen was issued three temporary permits for meteorological towers to collect data on the viability of a potential Four Creeks wind farm in Millbrook Township. The development...
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
walls102.com
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
Overcoming a potential nursing shortage
Heather Bomstad grew up knowing she wanted to help people who were sick and in need of care. So she followed in her aunt’s footsteps and became a registered nurse, working her way up the ranks to where she is today – chief nursing officer for OSF Healthcare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Illinois and Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota, Illinois.
