2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Community remodeling home for Kansas City family who lost father in hit-and-run
The community has stepped up to help a Kansas City family of 10 after their father was killed in a hit-and-run in August. The community is remodeling the family's home.
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
kcur.org
An innocent Kansas man spent 23 years in prison. His release exposed decades of police corruption
Chapter 2: The Wrong Lamonte. In 1994, Kansas City, Kansas, police arrested Lamonte McIntyre for a double homicide he didn’t commit — sending him to prison for more than two decades before he was finally exonerated. Except McIntyre was a mile away from those Hutchings Street murders. As it turns out, the only evidence police had to charge McIntyre was his first name, and the coerced testimony of two eyewitnesses.
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
securityboulevard.com
Escaped Slave Exposes Missouri Police: State-Sanctioned Torture and Murder of Black Women
In a fast-trending headline from Minnesota, Alex Mingus points out hard truth about America:. ‘They don’t keep us safe. We keep us safe.’ Good Samaritan criticizes police as he accepts award from St. Paul cops. Mingus then gets right to the business end of the problem. After Interim...
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
KMBC.com
Police defend missing persons investigations as community activists raise concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is defending its missing person investigations after community activists told KMBC 9 Investigates that they are concerned about women being targeted. This comes after one woman was kidnapped and later rescued in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. has been charged...
Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
republic-online.com
Shanes announce birth of son
Douglas and Katelin Shane are ecstatic to announce the birth of their son, Walter Douglas Shane. Walter was born at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2022, at Advent Health in Merriam, KS. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches in length.
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
2 found killed after welfare check at Kansas City apartment
Kansas City police found two people dead at an apartment near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road after conducting a welfare check.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
inkansascity.com
Lizzo Reminds Kansas Citians to Love Themselves Amid Stunning T-Mobile Center Performance
A full-blown street carnival invaded the Power and Light District on Friday night—one replete with all the trappings: a Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl and other rides; plus carts peddling plenty of high- and empty-calorie treats and sweets. It was as if someone dumped a big scoop of SantaCaliGon Days on Grand Boulevard outside the T-Mobile Center.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Family searches for justice a year after 15-year-old fatally shot on mother’s porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members are still searching for justice more than a year after a 15-year-old was shot and killed on his mother’s front porch in Kansas City near 35th Street and Agnes Avenue. Da’Mario Gentry’s aunt, Janelle Morris, said his mother had just stepped inside...
kcur.org
Crane Brewing and KC Media Collective launch a new beer benefiting nonprofit journalism
Crane Brewing Company prides themselves on being a community brewery, and says it's their duty to give back whenever possible. Chris Meyers, co-founder and co-owner, credits himself and head brewer Bryan Stewart for coming up with the idea to have a beer dedicated to support journalism. The KC Media Collective...
KCTV 5
KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police have issued a warning about fentanyl and that the problem is getting worse. They lay out sobering information about four recent deaths, including a toddler, all confirmed as fentanyl poisonings in a 13-day stretch. Seventeen other people suffered non-fatal overdoses. The post...
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
Former Kansas City police officer Brandon Sherman has pleaded guilty to stealing in Jackson County for not working off-duty security shifts.
