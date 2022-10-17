Chapter 2: The Wrong Lamonte. In 1994, Kansas City, Kansas, police arrested Lamonte McIntyre for a double homicide he didn’t commit — sending him to prison for more than two decades before he was finally exonerated. Except McIntyre was a mile away from those Hutchings Street murders. As it turns out, the only evidence police had to charge McIntyre was his first name, and the coerced testimony of two eyewitnesses.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO