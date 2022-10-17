ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kcur.org

An innocent Kansas man spent 23 years in prison. His release exposed decades of police corruption

Chapter 2: The Wrong Lamonte. In 1994, Kansas City, Kansas, police arrested Lamonte McIntyre for a double homicide he didn’t commit — sending him to prison for more than two decades before he was finally exonerated. Except McIntyre was a mile away from those Hutchings Street murders. As it turns out, the only evidence police had to charge McIntyre was his first name, and the coerced testimony of two eyewitnesses.
republic-online.com

Shanes announce birth of son

Douglas and Katelin Shane are ecstatic to announce the birth of their son, Walter Douglas Shane. Walter was born at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2022, at Advent Health in Merriam, KS. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches in length.
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KCTV 5

KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police have issued a warning about fentanyl and that the problem is getting worse. They lay out sobering information about four recent deaths, including a toddler, all confirmed as fentanyl poisonings in a 13-day stretch. Seventeen other people suffered non-fatal overdoses. The post...
