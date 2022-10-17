Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
KWTX
Lawsuits settled in 2019 crash that claimed life of Falls County deputy, critically injured Central Texas police chief
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lawsuits filed in the October 2019 traffic crash that claimed the life of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow have been settled the week before the cases were set for trial. Attorneys for the Jones and Krumnow families...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
fox44news.com
Waco PD seeks vehicle theft suspects
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police are asking for the help of the public in finding two people they suspect in the theft of over $750,000 worth of vehicles. Thirty-three-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
Game Warden, Waco PD searching for suspects who killed 2 deer
Authorities in Waco are searching for suspects who killed two deer in an "inhumane and unacceptable" way before burglarizing The Minnow restaurant.
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
10-year-old battling brain, spine cancer sworn in as honorary Waco police officer
WACO, Texas — There's a new officer in town and at 10 years old, he's probably the youngest Waco officer you've seen. Devarjaye Daniel was sworn in on Oct. 19 as an honorary police officer of the law with the Waco Police Department. He has since made it his...
Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
Temple Police need help identifying person reportedly stealing from H-E-B
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for your help in finding an individual they believe stole from an H-E-B in the city. According to Temple PD, the person pictured below, stole from the H-E-B on S. 31st Street. Details about the theft weren't released. No other...
KWTX
After officials took five days to notify her of her son’s death, Killeen mother is asking for answers
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A mother is wondering why authorities took five days to inform her of her son’s death. Rhonda Denise Taylor’s 38-year-old son Kevin Roderick Gordon II was killed in a hit-and-run on Fort Hood Street on Oct. 2. Initially, the Killeen Police Department did not...
everythinglubbock.com
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
News Channel 25
'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD. The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon. At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was. Police are expected to hold...
Boyfriend of woman found dead in bathtub in 2019 convicted of her murder
A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, of murder on Friday.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
Texas high-speed chase ends with 1 illegal immigrant dead, 4 injured when car rolls into river, DPS says
A high-speed chase in Texas ended with one illegal immigrant dead and four others injured when their vehicle rolled over into a river, authorities said.
DPS: 3 transported to the hospital following Bell County crash
Three people were transported to local hospitals, including an elderly man with incapacitating injuries, following a Bell County crash over the weekend.
KWTX
Texas boy afflicted with terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary Waco Police officer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling terminal brain cancer and traveling across the country being sworn into law enforcement agencies, visited Waco on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 to be sworn in as an honorary officer with the Waco Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
Pedestrian killed in crash on SH 130 near Tesla Road
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman died late Monday night on State Highway 130 near the Tesla gigafactory.
fox44news.com
Wrong way crash results in one death
Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th. Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.
fox7austin.com
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
