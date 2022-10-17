ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
Waco PD seeks vehicle theft suspects

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police are asking for the help of the public in finding two people they suspect in the theft of over $750,000 worth of vehicles. Thirty-three-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
Wrong way crash results in one death

Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th. Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
