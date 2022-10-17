Play of the Week winner – Mechanicville’s Tom Wendel
MECHANICVILLE, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Mechanicville’s Tom Wendel!
Wendel turned and fired for a fancy goal in the Red Raiders' 5-0 win over Stillwater.
