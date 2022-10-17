ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Play of the Week winner – Mechanicville’s Tom Wendel

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vHQd_0iclOJ2l00

MECHANICVILLE, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Mechanicville’s Tom Wendel!

Wendel turned and fired for a fancy goal in the Red Raiders’ 5-0 win over Stillwater. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Unbeaten Schuylerville prepares for toughest test yet

After a trip to states last year, the Schuylerville football team is ranked number one in the state in Class C this year. But they haven't been challenged much over the last couple weeks. That'll change when they meet unbeaten Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren on Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy