WATCH: Day 2 of SOAR Summit
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - More speakers are expected to bring their ideas to the forefront during the second day of the 2022 Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit, being held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville. Thursday’s plenary session includes remarks from Rep. Hal Rogers, Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair...
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
2022 SOAR Summit kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s 2022 Summit got underway on Wednesday morning at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville. “It’s really Appalachia’s premiere event, I mean, it’s not just Eastern Kentucky’s premiere event,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. I don’t think people realize it. Obviously, 60 plus counties in the state represented, six plus states.”
Community leaders, state representatives unveil new Appalachian Valley Autism Center in Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Local leaders, medical professionals and state representatives gathered in Prestonsburg on Wednesday for the unveiling of the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center. “Today, children on the autism spectrum and in the region are getting the very best services,” said Governor Beshear. This facility is the...
Bluegrass Volleyball Academy fills need in EKY
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you drive by the Floyd County Community Center, you might not know the impact of what’s going on inside. As the home of Bluegrass Volleyball Academy, the club and travel team has been working to expand opportunities for volleyball players in the mountains.
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
Police in Powell County look for missing man
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man. In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.
Housing Development Alliance begins project for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) is in the process of building homes for the flood survivors of Eastern Kentucky. Alongside their usual builds, HDA is building homes for flood survivors in Perry, Knott and Breathitt counties. The organization is beginning this project by building 12 homes, but officials hope to build many more in the future.
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many Eastern Kentuckians woke up to the first flakes of the season Tuesday morning. A light dusting of snow was reported in grassy areas around Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties. You can see viewer pictures from across the region in the gallery above. You can submit...
Letcher Co. political candidates meet with voters during Whitesburg forum
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the third year that Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library in Whitesburg has hosted candidates for political offices in a forum. This time around might be the biggest yet, considering the historic flood that hit just a few months ago. “It gave us an opportunity...
Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition
At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
7C Ministries provides chuck wagon cooking to flood victims of Isom, KY
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few months, we have shared the stories of various ministries and even a cowboy who has traveled to the mountains to help people following the historic flood, but one Alabama-based group is a little bit of both of those things. 7C Ministries...
Middlesboro Man Killed In Workplace Accident
A man from Middlesboro died on Monday, following a workplace accident. 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp, of Middlesboro, is said to have been working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His boy was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The...
36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets revealed
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The brackets for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic were announced Tuesday evening on Mountain News at 6. The tournament will start with the girls tournament tipping off on Monday, Dec. 5th at 6:00 p.m., with Jackson County facing off against Perry Central. The winner will play Corbin in the Semifinals on Thursday.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire in the City of Martin. Fire crews responded to Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on KY-1428 Thursday morning. Crews said people should avoid the Main Street area. This is a developing story.
Top 5 Plays - October 17, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football. No. 5 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas touchdown run. No. 4 - Knox Central’s Steve Partin 85 yards to Jacob Smith. No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield rivalry game score. No....
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022. The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive...
Breathitt County braces for potentially record-breaking cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Going on 11 weeks after the flood, an eerie quietness settles with the sun high above Breathitt County before the potentially record-breaking low temperatures come in with the night. “I just hate the thought that somebody’s in a home and ain’t got any kind of...
Corbin woman airlifted after she was reportedly struck by semitrailer
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a Thursday pedestrian-vehicle collision in Laurel County.
