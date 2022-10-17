Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Video reveals Manor ISD trustee upset election application for potential candidate was accepted late
MANOR, Texas - At a board of trustees meeting Monday, allegations were thrown out about a door being held to prevent a potential Manor ISD board of trustees candidate from submitting her application to be on the ballot. LaKesha Small, who was planning on running for Place 4 in Manor...
Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season
This year's flu season is expected to hit harder than previous years, and Austin ISD confirmed the virus is already in area schools.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Feds shift Travis County voting locations
A number of popular Austin polling locations — Perry-Castaneda Library on the UT Austin campus, Zaragosa Recreation Center and Pan Am Recreation Center — have disappeared from the list of Travis County’s early voting sites for the November election. The Student Government Association at the University of...
Marijuana cases, cite and release numbers low in Williamson County
230 seems low for a county of nearly 600,000, but Holcomb says that could be for a few reasons. Like that cite and release is optional and only a few departments in the county practice it.
Austin ranks second on list of fastest-growing US economies, city demographer weighs in
The authors cite an influx of heavy-hitting tech companies, a high concentration of venture capital, vibrant cultural offerings and a warm climate all as factors driving up Austin’s economic output and population growth.
Hays County fire department severely understaffed, average of 3 firefighters per shift
South Hays Fire & Rescue is struggling right now with fewer volunteer firefighters. It's the last 100% volunteer department left in the county.
Kaitlin Armstrong returns to court Wednesday
Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins. Cameras were not allowed...
Round Rock ISD administrator accused of pushing student into wall, causing injury to his head
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock ISD administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after surveillance video showed him grabbing a then-13-year-old student and pushing him into a room. The student claims, and video shows, that he hit his head. "I mean, it...
drippingspringsnews.com
County judge candidate fined for campaign violations
Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner for Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for Hays County Judge, has been fined $500 for campaign finance violations. The Texas Ethics Commission found Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual campaign finance report in a timely manner and failed to file a campaign treasurer appointment for the first half of 2022. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
City of Buda to vote on 775-acre housing development
A 775-acre Persimmon housing development is hoping to set up shop in Buda. Tuesday night, the city council will vote whether to approve or deny it.
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
Austin police officer acquitted on 2 misconduct charges; defense attorney slams 'desperate and rudderless DA'
Nathaniel Stallings, a former Austin Police Department officer, was acquitted on two alleged misconduct charges on Monday stemming from a 2017 arrest.
fox7austin.com
Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
fox7austin.com
Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District
AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
fox7austin.com
Poll: Many voters believe Midterm Election will have significant impact on country's future
AUSTIN, Texas - The midterm elections are quickly approaching, and a new poll shows Americans think there is a lot on the line this November. According to an Associated Press poll, 7 out of 10 Americans think the results of the midterms will have a significant impact on the country's future. Democrats at 74% are the most concerned group in the findings.
fox7austin.com
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file 2 motions to suppress evidence in pre-trial hearing
AUSTIN, Texas - Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. Police say Wilson was romantically involved with Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Wilson's attorneys filed two motions to suppress evidence. Two police detectives were questioned. The hearing was to figure...
fox7austin.com
2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin, AISD partner to provide workforce training for students
A new pilot program is aimed at providing workforce training for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo has the details.
Comments / 0