Travis County, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Feds shift Travis County voting locations

A number of popular Austin polling locations — Perry-Castaneda Library on the UT Austin campus, Zaragosa Recreation Center and Pan Am Recreation Center — have disappeared from the list of Travis County’s early voting sites for the November election. The Student Government Association at the University of...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong returns to court Wednesday

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins. Cameras were not allowed...
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

County judge candidate fined for campaign violations

Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner for Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for Hays County Judge, has been fined $500 for campaign finance violations. The Texas Ethics Commission found Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual campaign finance report in a timely manner and failed to file a campaign treasurer appointment for the first half of 2022. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority

AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District

AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file 2 motions to suppress evidence in pre-trial hearing

AUSTIN, Texas - Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. Police say Wilson was romantically involved with Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Wilson's attorneys filed two motions to suppress evidence. Two police detectives were questioned. The hearing was to figure...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX

