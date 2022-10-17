ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary shelters feel unsafe for people displaced by Hurricane Ian

By Sarah Metts
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ian, many people in Lee County are still displaced with nowhere to go. The county currently has two shelters open, Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelter.

On Monday, county officials say 336 people are staying inside Hertz Arena, and 195 are in Estero Recreation. However, people staying inside Hertz Arena say those numbers are far from what they see on the ground.

“There’s way more,” says Danielle Arledge from Cape Coral. “There’s like 1,000 to 1,500 people here, all cramped in the hallways, cramped in the arena, and we’re sleeping on the ice.”

Arledge says she lost everything in the storm and came here for food, shelter, and clothes with her husband and 3-year-old son.

“My stuff is getting soaking wet because we’re on the ice, and there’s no room for anyone,” said Arledge.

Arledge said she does not feel safe inside the arena.

“I was told this was going to be safe for my son, it’s not safe,” said Arledge. “He can’t even be here with me every day because I don’t want him sitting around watching people fight each other, beat each other up, and them stumbling around drunk.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Lee County officials release operations plan for Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters

Lee county officials say they are working with their partners at FEMA to solidify short-term and long-term housing solutions for these residents. They say FEMA representatives are on-site working directly with people who need help.

Arledge said she was denied by FEMA.

“Who am I supposed to talk to? Who’s going to help me? Nobody has done that yet. Nobody has helped me. Nobody has helped my family,” says Arledge.

After talking with reporters, Arledge received hugs from other people standing nearby. They thanked her for being an advocate.

“Who’s going to advocate for us? Nobody is advocating for us,” said Arledge. “I feel like we got stuck here, and we got forgotten about.”

County officials say they will keep the shelters open as they continue to help residents find homes.

Fort Myers, FL
