Charleston, SC

What led a Citadel professor to the “Origins of The Wheel of Time”

Citadel professor Michael Livingston, Ph.D., is set to release a companion book on the internationally best-selling “Wheel of Time” series. His book, titled “Origins of The Wheel of Time: The Legends and Mythologies that Inspired Robert Jordan,” will debut on Nov. 8. Livingston’s love for the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Getting out and giving back for the Class of 1979 Leadership Day

All year long, cadets volunteer across the Lowcountry, helping local groups and giving back to the community. But one day each year in October, the entire Corps of Cadets trade in regular classes for servant leadership and service opportunities. The day started with Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. 1st Class...

