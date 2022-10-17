ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallie Clark to announce COS mayoral run on Nov. 15

Joining six others who want to succeed John Suthers as Colorado Springs mayor, bed & breakfast owner and former El Paso County Commissioner Sallie Clark issued a release saying she'll kick off her campaign on Nov. 15 for the April 2023 city election. Others running include County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez...
