How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ
I recently spent a beautiful sunny fall day experiencing a true slice of New Jersey and American history: The Nothnagle Log House. Built by Finnish settler Antti Niilonpoika, the cabin is located near natural springs and the Nehaunsy Creek. Fishing and trapping would be abundant. The ground is fertile and would have been excellent for farming.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
North Carolina And New Jersey Women Dead In Garden State Park Way Opposite Direction Head On Crash
October 22, 2022 LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ (OCEAN)–Trooper II Charles Marchan from the NJ State Police Public Information Unit told…
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Bye Bye Bamboo – 13 more NJ night clubs that don’t exist anymore
When it comes to Jersey Shore, I believe God says one episode of the MTV reality series and sent superstorm Sandy to wipe out all evidence. More of that evidence was wiped out Friday, Oct. 29 when the Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights was demolished to make way for a condo and retail development.
Be On The Lookout For Distribution Of “Kindness” Flowers In NJ
One of the most thoughtful gestures, at least in my opinion, that you can offer someone is a nice, fragrant, and fresh bouquet of flowers. Any time I'm given flowers, my entire day is made. There's something about receiving flowers that makes you feel loved, valued, and seen. If you consider yourself a semi-sentimental individual and have ever been gifted flowers before, then you know exactly what I'm talking about.
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
Is Daylight Savings Time About To End In New Jersey?
We are gearing up to move our clocks back in New Jersey, and possibly for the final time. This all started back on Sunday, March 13th of this year when we moved clocks forward or "lost an hour" for later sunrises and sunsets. Officials proposed to take Daylight Savings Time...
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Ocean County
BERKELEY – A 94-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Holiday City senior community, police said. Berkeley Township Police confirm the incident happened on October 21 shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Jamaica Boulevard near Bananier Drive. Police...
Hey Central NJ! Starting to Feel Sick? Your Water Supply May Be The Reason
Hey Central Jersey! If you're starting to feel sick, your water might be the reason. The New Jersey Department of Health has just discovered a disease-causing bacteria in water supplies found in Central Jersey homes, according to NJ.com. Colony of bacteria close-up 3D rendering illustration on blue background. Microbiology, medical,...
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
New Family Café Restaurant Now Open in Hamilton, NJ
Looking for someplace new to dine out? Family Café has finally opened in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). You've probably seen the sign. It's where Starbucks was before the new one with the drive thru was built across White Horse Mercerville Road. The big "Coming Soon" sign was up for...
Zoës Kitchen at The Promenade in Marlton Permanently Closes After 9 Years
Welp! There's another business down at The Promenade in Marlton. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Zoë's Kitchen in Marlton (500 Rte 73 S Ste B-7), which had been operating inside the The Promenade Sagemore shopping center, has permanently closed its doors after 9 years in business.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
WATCH: Huge Humpback Whale Shocks Father and Son Off Jersey Shore!
What do you do when you come face-to face with a massive creature of the deep? You gotta get it on film! If you haven't seen this video yet, your jaw will drop. Father and son fisherman duo Doug and Zach Piller from Bensalem, Bucks County had the heart-pounding experience of a lifetime when a MASSIVE humpback whale breached the surface of the water directly next to their boat!!
Hamilton, NJ Resident Invites You to Her Halloween House
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
