yankodesign.com
Top 10 Japanese-inspired designs to add a hint of minimalism to your everyday life
The Japanese design philosophy has slowly but surely taken over the world by storm – ever since it was discovered by the rest of us! There’s something surreal and relaxing about Japanese-inspired products, that just makes you want to introduce some minimalism into your life. Whether it is furniture designs, stationery items, or even kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered with a collection of innovative Japanese designs. From Japanese geometry scissors that double up as quirky templates to high-quality Japanese towels – these surreal and soothing product designs are all you need to introduce into your day-to-day life, to experience some Japanese zen and peace.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
findingfarina.com
A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022
Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
This customizable art website came in clutch when I struggled to find art that matched a bold rug in my living room
Customizable Fine Art is a newer offering on Minted that lets you change more than 900 original pieces of fine art to your exact specifications.
yankodesign.com
This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size
Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.
8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless
Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
yankodesign.com
A desk mat that charges your phone and hides papers is perfect for a tidy workspace
While some people will insist that they need to “lively” desk to keep them from getting bored to death, few will argue that a cluttered space is a poison to productivity. Unless you have perfect memory, remembering where your tools are hiding under which pile of paper is sure to eat a few seconds or even minutes of your precious time. It doesn’t take much to suddenly find yourself surrounded by clutter; just a few misplaced pieces of paper or tools is a surefire to get started. Simply placing things in their designated spots can help prevent them from overrunning your desk, and this modular and reversible desk mat gives you that simple organization system for your phone, earbuds, and notes, and it does so in a stylish manner that accommodates people with different tastes and dominant hands.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 wooden furniture designs for lovers of this warm + minimal material
There’s something about wood as a material that instantly puts you at ease. Wood radiates a certain warmth, and sense of zen, that no other material can exude. And, sometimes a wooden piece of furniture is what your living space truly needs. I feel a well-crafted piece of wooden furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed wooden furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. From a wooden arcade cabinet that puts a beautiful twist to a gaming classic to a minimal wooden sideboard with legs that can store your favorite books – these quintessential yet stunning wooden furniture designs are all you need in your home.
yankodesign.com
A key with 15 functions: Screwpop Toolkey is most ergonomic and compact EDC you can get
Who said, everyday carry equipment has to be thick and bulky? Screwpop visions you can just have a Toolkey: a key per se to look at, but a lethal multitool as well, to add 15 different tricks up your sleeve. multitools evolve from bulky Victorinox knives to credit card-style gear....
yankodesign.com
This ‘rolling hairbrush’ helps detangle extremely frizzy hair while also evenly applying haircare products
Designed primarily for afro-textured hair (which can be notoriously difficult to work with), the Nyfasi is a unique detangling hairbrush that separates curls while also uniformly applying creams/shampoos/conditioners. It comes with a 3-part design, including a wide-toothed comb, a textured roller, and a lid. Built with a hollow design, the Nyfasi opens up to let you pour shampoo, conditioner, or mousse into it. Once closed, use it as you’d use a normal comb and the roller helps uniformly distribute the contents inside the brush while gently detangling extreme frizz.
yankodesign.com
Feel like a ninja master in the kitchen with these black kitchen knives
When you’re cutting and slicing through ingredients for your next dish, what your knife looks like might be the least of your concerns as long as it’s sharp and effective. Expert (and not to mention well-funded) chefs might have their favorite set of knives that are almost always on display because of their looks, but most people probably don’t have access to such exquisite tools, mostly because most kitchen knives aren’t exactly designed to look elegant. It’s almost as if there was a dichotomy between function and design, and you only had to choose one or the other. That isn’t the case, of course, and these handsome kitchen knives prove that you can have a sharp cutting edge with sharp looks to go along with it.
The 35 Best Gifts for the Music Lover in Your Life
The minute differences between a MP3 and a WAV file may pass detection from even a trained audio engineer’s ear, but the quality of your speakers will always remain a true constant. Anyone can hear when the music distorts, clips or lacks bass entirely—and if you’re a true audiophile and music lover, anything but the best experience may as well be silence. Put your iPhone in as many bowls as you want, because that little thing is never going to sound as good as true audio quality. A good pair of headphones or speakers doesn’t always mean that they’re expensive—we’ve found...
yankodesign.com
This medical boot sneaker (sans any fractures or sprain) is the footwear to show-off
Wait, what? Is that a guy with broken feet or sprained ankles? It’s actually a pair of sneakers meant to look like a medical boot!. Meet the AC1 boot by Brooklyn-based mischief-makers MSCHF created to explore the lighter side of hopping around in walking boots meant for rehabilitation from a foot injury.
domino
More Than 20 Ancient Japanese Techniques Are on Display at This Modern Kyoto Home Store
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. In our Ask a Shopkeeper series, we tap the coolest store owners we know for a tour of their space and to ask them what items are trending right now—and beyond. For this installment, Tina Koyama and Hana Tsukamoto—the cofounders of POJ Studio, a decor store connected to a café and vacation rental in Kyoto, Japan—take us inside their traditional Japanese townhouse–turned–retail shop.
hypebeast.com
Barber Osgerby's "Plan" Collection is Designed to Last
As we hurtle further into the climate emergency – it is essential for designers to view aesthetics and environmental impact as equally important factors. With that in mind, Scandinavian brand Fredericia has teamed up with British design legends Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby (aka Barber Osgerby) for a new collection, which on face value oozes simplicity, but in reality, is the result of several years of research into crafting something truly futureproof.
yankodesign.com
Turtle Beach Atom Controller’s ingenious split two-piece design takes mobile gaming on Android to new level
There is a reason why Backbone controller rides at the pinnacle of the mobile gaming industry. It is not just the ability to turn a phone into a PlayStation portable to play compatible titles. That’s because the gaming controller snaps to any Android phone or an iPhone with equal dexterity. This is one trick that most such controllers, made to turn a phone into a portable gaming mega-device imbibe.
yankodesign.com
This pendant lamp can be arranged in almost random ways like a pile of pommes frites
There are a variety of lamp designs these days appealing to an equally varied number of needs and aesthetic tastes. This is especially true with pendant lights that are, more often than not, designed to stand out as decorative pieces as much as they are lighting fixtures. In exchange for these beautiful designs, many of these lamps have more or less fixed forms and functions. At most, some of them can only change the intensity of their light, and only a few can actually change the direction they point at. Providing that kind of flexibility while still looking attractive might be a bit difficult to pull off, but it’s not impossible. Especially if you apply some unconventional thinking that can turn bars of light into something that almost looks like a floating ball of French fries.
3printr.com
Mighty Buildings completes 3D-printed zero-net-energy home
Mighty Buildings, a technology company that is transforming the construction industry by 3D-printing beautiful, sustainable, and high-quality homes, announced that it has completed delivery of the world’s first 3D-printed home designed as Zero Net Energy (ZNE) from its inception. The company also announced that it would expand its B2B operations to empower housing developers to build communities of sustainable homes at scale.
yankodesign.com
Go green with Razer x Panerai Luminor Quaranta, special edition watch committed to sustainability
Environment conservation is the top agenda for all watchmakers. Italian luxury timekeeper Panerai is no different. It has been working on inculcating watchmaking ways to preserve the oceans. Gaming giant Razer is a prominent force handholding Panerai in this journey, which continues into the second year with the launch of the new Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition watch.
QuickDrain Expands Use of 100% Recycled PET Material, Enhancing Commitment to Sustainability and Improving Installation Experience
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- QuickDrain, part of L.R. Brands, an Oatey ® innovation, today announced that it has expanded its use of sustainable Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), incorporating the material into its innovative WallDrain linear drain system. All QuickDrain shower systems now include the sustainable material, which is composed of 100% recycled plastic bottles and is fully recyclable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005031/en/ WallDrain, a unique linear drain system that is built into the wall instead of the floor surface, will continue to deliver the same excellent engineering and performance users have come to expect, while incorporating the many benefits of PET into the construction of its vertical installation panel and furring strips. (Photo: Oatey)
