When you’re cutting and slicing through ingredients for your next dish, what your knife looks like might be the least of your concerns as long as it’s sharp and effective. Expert (and not to mention well-funded) chefs might have their favorite set of knives that are almost always on display because of their looks, but most people probably don’t have access to such exquisite tools, mostly because most kitchen knives aren’t exactly designed to look elegant. It’s almost as if there was a dichotomy between function and design, and you only had to choose one or the other. That isn’t the case, of course, and these handsome kitchen knives prove that you can have a sharp cutting edge with sharp looks to go along with it.

2 DAYS AGO