Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
msn.com
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars
Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch
Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
Empire Co-Stars Grace and Trai Byers Expecting First Baby Together
Watch: Taraji P. Henson Talks Whirlwind "Empire" Premiere. Grace and Trai Byers are growing their empire. The Empire actress shared that she and her husband of six years are expecting their first child together, she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 14. In the sweet post, the couple is posed on the red carpet on opening night of Trai's Broadway show The Piano Lesson.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
Keke Palmer says she is ‘pretty devastated’ after Being Mortal shut down amid Bill Murray allegations
Keke Palmer has spoken out after her film Being Mortal was shut down amid allegations against her co-star, Bill Murray. In April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film after Murray was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”. The film, which was Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, is based on surgeon...
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Kat Coiro Addresses If She Would Direct a Hulk Family Movie (Exclusive)
This past week brought the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series that has absolutely made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ exclusive series not only introduced Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action in an epic way, but it further expanded the larger "Hulk" family — the cousin dynamic between Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the humans who make up their extended family, and Bruce's long-lost son, Skaar. Even before She-Hulk debuted, there was the question of whether or not the show could ultimately lead into some sort of Hulk-centric movie, whether it be World War Hulk or something else entirely. While that hypothetical movie has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, She-Hulk director and executive producer Kat Coiro would definitely be on board with helming the project.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Director Reveals Daredevil's Cut Post-Credits Scene
Marvel Studios has officially wrapped up the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the season finale airing earlier this week. In the previous episode we got to see the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and he was definitely reborn. His appearance looked like it would be the only time we would see hip appear in the series, but he wound up showing up once again at the end of the finale. There was a post-credits scene at the end of the episode, but it turns out that the post-credits was originally supposed to be very Daredevil-focused. During a new interview with The Direct, director Kat Coiro revealed that Daredevil's walk of shame from episode 8 was originally supposed to be the post-credits tag for the finale.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
BET
Interview: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Why She Did Not Let Anyone Touch Her Hair During The First Two Years On ‘Girlfriends’
It’s been years in the making since Black women have been able to wear their different hairstyles unapologetically in society without feeling uncomfortable or facing ridicule for it. The Crown Act is a California law that was officially signed in July 2019 where it prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture by extending protection under the FEHA and the California Education Code.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Hypebae
A New 'Superman' Film Starring Henry Cavill Is Reportedly in the Works
We may finally be getting a new Superman movie starring Henry Cavill. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn has been secretly working on another DC film; the studio is looking for a writer for Man of Steel 2. The report also revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to see Cavill reprise his Superman-slash-Clark Kent role.
Besides Being a Massive Star, Kerry Washington Is a Mom of 3
Actress Kerry Washington is dedicated to keeping her children out of the spotlight. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha refrain from publicly sharing any photos of their children, instead choosing to shield them from the limelight to allow them to grow up under as normal of circumstances as possible. The "School For Good and Evil" star has opened up about her children in interviews from time to time, though, and allowed us a glimpse of what it's like growing up in her household.
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
