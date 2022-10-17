This is the UFC 280 live blog for Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, the featured bantamweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s been a tough couple of years for Yan, who until very recently was viewed as one of the best fighters in the world and a guy poised to become a long-reigning champion. Then he lost the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling when he landed an illegal knee to the head and was disqualified. He won an interim title against Cory Sandhagen a few months later, but came up short against Sterling in their rematch earlier this year, losing a split decision. Now, Yan looks to re-cement himself as the top bantamweight contender with a commanding victory over one of the division’s biggest stars.

16 HOURS AGO