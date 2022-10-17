La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer.

It often leads to more deals and better prices.

A big name has joined the list of local grocers.

Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public.

News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store.

It’s more than 105,000 square feet in size and features several departments and amenities, including hibachi, a sit-down bar, and a floral department.

Employees say their 600-person crew is in for a busy couple of months.

“We’re gonna get through Halloween, get through that and then we’re kinda right in the holidays,” said district Store Director Dan Welsh. “It’s kind of baptism by fire, but the crew’s ready to go and we’re ready to get through the holiday season and we can’t wait.”

Hy-Vee offers multiple programs including a gas perks rewards program.

President and CEO Jeremy Gosch says it is only right to help customers save on both groceries and gas.

“We just feel like it’s a good marriage, a good opportunity for us to be able to save our customers money on fuel at the same time as shopping with us so it makes sense for us and our customers,” said Gosch.

The doors will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The La Crosse location is Wisconsin’s fifth Hy-Vee store.

