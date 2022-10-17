ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpGQH_0iclN5o300

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer.

It often leads to more deals and better prices.

A big name has joined the list of local grocers.

Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public.

News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store.

It’s more than 105,000 square feet in size and features several departments and amenities, including hibachi, a sit-down bar, and a floral department.

Employees say their 600-person crew is in for a busy couple of months.

“We’re gonna get through Halloween, get through that and then we’re kinda right in the holidays,” said district Store Director Dan Welsh. “It’s kind of baptism by fire, but the crew’s ready to go and we’re ready to get through the holiday season and we can’t wait.”

Hy-Vee offers multiple programs including a gas perks rewards program.

President and CEO Jeremy Gosch says it is only right to help customers save on both groceries and gas.

“We just feel like it’s a good marriage, a good opportunity for us to be able to save our customers money on fuel at the same time as shopping with us so it makes sense for us and our customers,” said Gosch.

The doors will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The La Crosse location is Wisconsin’s fifth Hy-Vee store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Job Center hosting virtual manufacturing job fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – For those looking to further their career or try something new: there’s a virtual job fair on Thursday. These jobs are mostly manufacturing jobs, but there are also sales, janitorial, and accounting positions available. The La Crosse Job Center is hosting the online fair. The jobs are based in western Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, and northeast...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen fifth graders get creative for Pumpkin Fest

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Holmen fifth graders are getting creative. Students at Evergreen Elementary are preparing for the first-ever Pumpkin Fest by painting their very own pumpkins. They made many designs, from a classic ghost to a fun franken-pumpkin. One student chose Spiderman for his design and he says painting pumpkins during class time is way better than the typical...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The Remember Project brings dementia awareness to La Crosse

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Let’s shine a spotlight on dementia awareness. The Remember Project returned to the La Crosse area for two performances this week. The short plays, ‘Fortune Cookies’ and ‘Steering into the Skid’ are an effort to bring awareness and resources to the community. Friday’s events began with a social hour and appetizers at Altra Federal Credit Union...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

“Buckle Up and Phone Down”: Wisconsin DOT reports an increase in distracted driving deaths

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’re headed out on the road, buckle up and put the phone down. Statewide, today is the 2nd annual Buckle Up and Phone Down Day – a campaign that encourages Wisconsinites to focus on the road. The campaign comes as distracted driving deaths increase statewide for the third year. In the age of technology, being...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy