The Tampa Bay Rays organization has taken an equity position in Cityverse, a startup civic platform that will connect the community through information, ideas and experiences. Team leadership sees Cityverse as a channel to build meaningful new ways for fans to engage with the team, and with each other. Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld, who joins the Cityverse Board of Advisors, said “We recognize and appreciate that our fans cheer on our team in a variety of ways – in-person at Tropicana Field, watching TV at home or at their favorite restaurant, and more and more on their laptops and smart phones. We are excited for this partnership with Cityverse, which will allow us to build stronger connections with our fans through content creation, community building and gamifying the fan experience.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO