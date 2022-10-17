Read full article on original website
Astros replace Jake Meyers with Seth Martinez on ALCS roster
The Astros and Yankees begin the ALCS Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander is on the mound for Houston, with Woodlands-native Jameson Taillon pitching for the Yankees.
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere
It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks to miss remainder of postseason
The Yankees kept their season alive this evening, knocking off the Guardians 5-1 to take their Division Series in five games. They advance to the AL Championship Series to take on the reigning pennant winners in Houston, starting Wednesday. While New York is obviously happy to advance, they didn’t come...
Yankees announce ALCS roster vs. Astros: Frankie Montas, Oswald Peraza, Marwin Gonzalez, Ron Marinaccio decisions
Start spreading the news. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have assembled their roster for the American League Championship Series vs. the Houston Astros. With Game 1 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Yankees didn’t have much time to settle on their roster after...
Joe Maddon on his first Devil Rays teams: dysfunction, chaos
Joe Maddon always has had the ability to see things differently. And, at times, presciently. Trying to transform the lowly Devil Rays had been a challenge, greater than he let on, during his first two seasons as manager. The team lost 101 games in 2006 and 96 in 2007 while he and his bosses cleared out and remade the roster and staff, built a culture and developed an organizational methodology.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
draysbay.com
Rays 40-man roster end of season update
The 2022 regular season has concluded, and the brains of the Rays front office likely entered off-season mode weeks ago, so it’s time for us to do the same. This winter won’t be much different than recent off-seasons for the Rays, as they yet again have more quality players than the rules will allow for them to hold onto.
Bob Costas made embarrassing Yankees mistake during ALDS Game 5
Despite being in the broadcast booth instead of the batter’s box, Bob Costas still managed to strike out during Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. With the New York Yankees on the verge of winning the game (and series) over the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran broadcaster Costas spoke on the Yankees’ history and had a pretty embarrassing foul-up. Costas mistakenly said the Yankees had not won a World Series since 2000, having apparently forgotten that the Yankees took home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2009.
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Angels part ways with hitting coach Jeremy Reed
The Angels are parting ways with hitting coach Jeremy Reed, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). The club has yet to announce the news, but it seems they’ll soon search for a new hitting coach to work under manager Phil Nevin. Reed, 41, has spent...
Phillies announce NLCS roster
The Phillies’ convincing defeat of the Braves in the NLDS earned Philadelphia its first trip to an NLCS since 2010. As the Phils head to San Diego with a trip to the World Series on the line, they will bring largely the same roster they used in the NLDS. Their only change is the return of righty reliever David Robertson to the bullpen in exchange for fellow right-hander Nick Nelson.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
Twins likely to explore catching market this offseason
Though the Twins’ top priority at the moment is likely ascertaining whether they have a real chance to extend Carlos Correa before he formally triggers his opt-out clause, they’ll head into the winter with a lengthy list of needs. Among the priorities will be looking for some help behind the plate. President of baseball ops Derek Falvey recently spoke of the “co-catcher” model — that is, two catchers splitting time more evenly rather than a conventional starter/backup committee (link via Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic). He implied that there’s “an opportunity to match up” right-handed-hitting Ryan Jeffers with a partner who can provide some more offense against right-handed pitching.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Tampa Bay Rays invest in Cityverse
The Tampa Bay Rays organization has taken an equity position in Cityverse, a startup civic platform that will connect the community through information, ideas and experiences. Team leadership sees Cityverse as a channel to build meaningful new ways for fans to engage with the team, and with each other. Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld, who joins the Cityverse Board of Advisors, said “We recognize and appreciate that our fans cheer on our team in a variety of ways – in-person at Tropicana Field, watching TV at home or at their favorite restaurant, and more and more on their laptops and smart phones. We are excited for this partnership with Cityverse, which will allow us to build stronger connections with our fans through content creation, community building and gamifying the fan experience.”
Report: Buccaneers hoping to get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back in November
Without Jensen this season, the Bucs' rushing attack has faltered, as they enter Week 7 last in the NFL in rushing yards (405), rushing yards per attempt (3.1), and rushing yards per game (67.5). They're also tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for the fewest rushing touchdowns on the season (two) and are last in the league with the longest rush of just 17 yards.
MLB Trade Rumors
