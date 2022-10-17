Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Multiple Crashes and Theft in Leake County
6:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department were called to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Line Rd. and Coon Creek Rd. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No one was injured in the accident. 12:49 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department,...
WLBT
Man dies in crash on I-20 after vehicle rolls over
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Scott County. According to Scott County Coroner Van Thames, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 around the 83-mile marker between Forest and Morton. Nisirr McMiller, who was in his late...
kicks96news.com
Grass Fire on Hwy 25 and a Hit and Run
On Tuesday at 8:09am, Carthage Fire Department was called out for a grass fire on Highway 25 near Pollard Road. It was quickly reported that the fire had been caused by a car driving in the median and that the fire had been put out with minimal effort. At 8:59pm,...
kicks96news.com
Grass Fire in Carthage and an Accident on the Trace
On Thursday at 2:19am, there was a report of a small grass fire in the vicinity of Highway 16 behind the Burger King. The fire was reported extinguished at 2:42am. At 5:32am, officers and EMS responded to a one-vehicle accident on the Natchez Trace between Whalen Road and Terry Road. The vehicle was in a ditch. One person was transported to Baptist Leake.
breezynews.com
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
wcbi.com
Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
12-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being run over at apartment complex
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being accidentally run over at a Mississippi apartment complex. WDAM reports that officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the girl ran in front of a vehicle Sunday night at the Lone Oak Apartments in Laurel.
Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone.
kicks96news.com
Several Crashes on Sunday in Leake
2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a call reporting a crash on Hwy 35 North near the Forestry Department. No injuries were reported. 2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, Barnes Volunteers, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a crash on Hwy 25 North near Reformation Rd. One lane of traffic was blocked by the wreckage. Only minor injuries were reported.
WDAM-TV
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
wtva.com
Natchez Trace wreck near French Camp sent motorist to hospital
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was transported to a hospital following a wreck Wednesday morning on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Choctaw County Deputy Sheriff Dillion Cates said the wreck happened near French Camp. The individual sustained serious injuries.
Part of Maple Street collapses due to water main break
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break. Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday. The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. […]
Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
WLBT
Recidivism rate worries Hinds County Sheriff and residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wife and children are left without their loved one tonight after a man on parole allegedly shot and killed him at a Jackson gas station on October 6th. Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Davis Jr. was shot and killed just over a week ago as he was headed...
WTOK-TV
Updates to come to the streets of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city’s director of public works wanted to give some updates on the future of the city’s infrastructure. Whether that be plans for North Hills Street or giving us the latest on the medical district project. “We definitely are looking at North Hills Street. We...
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
WLBT
Man dies in surgery after being shot multiple times, Jackson Police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 43-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times Monday in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. Jackson Police say Christopher Wansley was transported to the hospital after they found him inside his SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:14 Monday night. Wansley was...
