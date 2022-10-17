ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee man holding another by neck in viral video could face criminal charges

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESrD4_0iclMg4w00

Milwaukee police are investigating an incident last week in which a 62-year-old white man was recorded accusing a 24-year-old Black man of stealing a bike while holding him by his throat.

It happened on Monday, Oct.10 near 25th and Becher on Milwaukee’s south side.

Deangelo Wright was driving by when he noticed the problematic interaction. He pulled over and intervened while recording everything on his cell phone.

The video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms, sparking outrage. There have been protests outside of the 62-year-old’s home.

“I don’t care if you’re recording,” said the 62-year-old in the video, who also makes an obscene gesture at the camera. “One of his friends stole a bike right out of a friend of mine’s yard.”

The family of the 24-year-old man being held by the neck says he has special needs, and cognitively, is at the level of a young child. In the video, you can hear him denying that he stole anything.

A TMJ4 crew was there on Monday, Oct. 17 when two police detectives showed up at the home of the 62-year-old to ask him about the incident.

Police confirm they will be referring their investigation to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

Community activists like Walter Garron, who leads the Brown Berets with the goal of helping and protecting people in Milwaukee’s underserved south-side neighborhoods, are fighting to make sure the 62-year-old man is held accountable.

“This type of racial activity is not allowed in our neighborhoods,” said Garron. “Somebody holding a kid with special needs by the neck? It's just wrong. No matter what color you are, it's about respect and treating people right. We demand the police and the district attorney’s office to take action.”

