Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

Health Department Urges Flu Shots — “As the weather cools down and more time is spent indoors, the Fairfax County Health Department encourages everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine this Fall, preferably by the end of October…If you are eligible for your COVID-19 booster, it is safe to get your flu shot at the same time as your booster.” [FCHD]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Below freezing temperatures possible in Fairfax County early Thursday

Temperatures could drop below freezing overnight in Fairfax County, continuing a cold streak that took hold earlier today (Wednesday). The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that will take effect from 1 to 9 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday), stating that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit can be expected.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Frost Advisory issued for Fairfax County early Wednesday morning

Fairfax County might get a little frosty overnight, in case the yellowing leaves outside weren’t a clear enough signal of autumn’s arrival. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the D.C. area, warning that temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, starting at 2 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
BREAKING: Silver Line Phase II could start ‘in time’ for Thanksgiving, but more trains needed, Metro says

The second phase of the Silver Line may finally be ready to begin in time for the start of busy Thanksgiving travel, Metro announced today. But the opening of the long-anticipated and long-delayed extension into Loudoun County is pending security certifications from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. Metro says it also still needs more trains to officially support the extension.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Construction on Sunrise Valley Drive walkway to begin in 2024

Construction on a new walkway along Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston is set to begin in the winter of 2024. At a meeting before Reston Association’s Design Review Board on Tuesday (Oct. 18), Fairfax County transportation planners said the project would provide much-needed pedestrian enhancements from Reston Parkway to Soapstone Drive.
RESTON, VA
Last tent removed from Reston Strong protest to raise awareness of homelessness

A demonstration that brought tents to the North County Government Center in a push for more supportive housing in Reston has come to a close after the final tent was officially removed late last week. Reston Strong, the nonprofit organization behind the protest to increase Fairfax County’s affordable housing stock,...
RESTON, VA
Town of Herndon explores allowing alcoholic drinks in downtown Herndon

The possession and consumption of alcoholic drinks could be allowed in some public areas in the Town of Herndon. The Herndon Town Council is considering legislation that would allow the town to create Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs) in the Downtown Herndon Arts District. Businesses will need licenses for outdoor refreshment areas from the ABC.
HERNDON, VA
BREAKING: Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon

Updated at 4:25 p.m. — Elden Street in Herndon has reopened, as police continue to investigate a crash that involved two pedestrians. Earlier: Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon, per a police report, with one suffering injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. The...
HERNDON, VA
Tech-inspired mini golf experience to open at Comstock’s Reston Station

Puttshack has signed a lease with Reston Station (via Puttshack) A new kind of tech-inspired mini-golf experience is coming soon to Comstock’s Reston Station. Puttshack, which describes itself as an upscale and tech-infused experience with global food and drink signed a lease at 1850 Reston Row Plaza. The 29,000-square-foot lease is part of phase two of Reston Station’s development.
RESTON, VA

