technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off 5G on iPhone?

Although 5G is a new technology with better transmission speed, lower latency, and many more features, you may still want to turn it off for a few reasons. For instance, you may have noticed that your device is draining battery rapidly after switching to a 5G network. Or, you may want to turn it off because your region doesn’t support this feature yet.
daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
AOL Corp

The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing

Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
BGR.com

Foldable iPad reportedly coming in 2024, iPhone variant unlikely

While people’s focus is on new iPad Pro models likely launching today, it seems a foldable iPad could be announced prior to a folding iPhone, according to analyst firm CCS Insight. CCS Insight published its annual prediction report about Apple this Tuesday and it was seen by CNBC. According...
Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
IGN

Apple's Original iPhone Just Sold For Nearly $40,000 at Auction

While most original iPhone owners tore open their boxes back in 2007 to use the revolutionary piece of tech, one person who didn't is now reaping nearly $40,000 in profit. As reported by GameSpot, a factory-sealed, original iPhone from 2007 just sold for $39,339.60 in an online action. The 8GB model originally sold for $599, earning the patient owner $38,740.
Phone Arena

iPhone adds support for 86-year-old keyboard layout favored by "The Woz"

It might surprise some of you, but a QWERTY keyboard isn't the only layout of keys that is available for those typing in English. The 86-year-old Dvorak keyboard is now supported by iOS 16! While previously users would have to install a third-party app to use the Dvorak keyboard on the iPhone, it is now native to the device on iOS 16. First, some background on Dvorak.
Cult of Mac

Momax stands are perfect perches for MacBook, iPad and iPhone

This post on unique MacBook, iPad and iPhone stands is brought to you by Momax. It can pay to place your most important devices on stands, like your MacBook, iPad and iPhone. It usually makes them easier to view and use while also creating some extra space on the desktop for other items or uses, and out of the way of spills and other workstation calamities.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14: Premium Smartphone with Innovation Issues

Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. What differentiates the iPhone 14 from its predecessor iPhone 13? The answer, unfortunately, is very little. The list of features is fairly short, since Apple has only made a few minor upgrades. They include an improved main and front camera, an automatic crash detection, more RAM, two new color variants, and a better repairability. Truly revolutionary new features for the series such as the always-on display, 48-MP camera, and the Dynamic Island are exclusive to the Pro models iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET

iPhone SE 4 Design Could Borrow Heavily From iPhone XR, Leaker Says

The upcoming, rumored iPhone SE will copy the design of the iPhone XR, leaker Evan Prosser said in a YouTube video Wednesday. Prosser's video shares images purporting to be of the iPhone SE 4, showing the phone in black, burgundy and silver. He said he's been sitting on the renders for a while, and first mentioned their similarity to the iPhone XR during a podcast interview at the end of August.
The Verge

Get 20 percent off the Sonos Beam and Arc at eBay

On Microsoft’s eBay page, you can score big price cuts on Sonos products. This sale was picked up by Slickdeals, which pointed out that the offer code COUNTDOWN22 can be applied at checkout to save 20 percent on either the Sonos Arc soundbar in white, the Sonos Beam (white, first-generation), or the second-gen Sonos Beam in white. Deals on Sonos gear were nonexistent during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. And if you can’t wait until Black Friday nears, this could be a great opportunity to score the savings that you may be looking for.

