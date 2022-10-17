Read full article on original website
Obituary: Larry Hackler Sr.
Larry Richard Hackler Sr. passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Larry was born to Irene May Harris and Levesty Dillard Hackler on May 12, 1949, in Aurora, Colo. Larry had three children of his own: Larry R. Hackler Jr., Michael R. Hackler, and Lannet D. Hackler (deceased). Larry also had three loving stepdaughters, Carri Ramsey-Smith (Steve), Tracy Ramsey, and Aminah Ali (Saad), and many grandchildren. He loved them all.
Ballots mailed and will be counted, say county officials
Rumors that only ballots issued by the Clerk's Office on Election Day will be counted are incorrect, according to Stephanie Kress, Wasco County public information officer. "We have been made aware of a rumor stating that only ballots that are issued by the Clerk’s Office on Election Day will be counted. This information is false," Krell stated in a press release. "All ballots have been mailed to registered voters. Ballots that are returned by 8:00 PM on Nov. 8 at official drop-box locations, or via the United States Postal Service, will be officially cast.
