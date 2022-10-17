Rumors that only ballots issued by the Clerk's Office on Election Day will be counted are incorrect, according to Stephanie Kress, Wasco County public information officer. "We have been made aware of a rumor stating that only ballots that are issued by the Clerk’s Office on Election Day will be counted. This information is false," Krell stated in a press release. "All ballots have been mailed to registered voters. Ballots that are returned by 8:00 PM on Nov. 8 at official drop-box locations, or via the United States Postal Service, will be officially cast.

WASCO COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO