Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
nypressnews.com

Suspect charged with murder of 31-year-old man in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged in the deadly shooting of another man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in July. Michael Lampley, 25, was arrested Monday in Calumet Heights. He was identified as the suspect who, on July 25, shot and killed a 31-year-old man, in the...
theeastcountygazette.com

87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack

An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
fox32chicago.com

Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
