Related
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
Chicago police SWAT unit responds to Edgewater apartment complex; 1 in custody
Chicago police said the incident has been going on for hours, and residents are asked to stay away.
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
nypressnews.com
Suspect charged with murder of 31-year-old man in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged in the deadly shooting of another man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in July. Michael Lampley, 25, was arrested Monday in Calumet Heights. He was identified as the suspect who, on July 25, shot and killed a 31-year-old man, in the...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side
A worker at a Ford assembly plant on the South Side was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
2-year-old girl dies after found unresponsive in Greater Grand Crossing: officials
She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
theeastcountygazette.com
87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack
An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
Chicago shooting caught on ambulance dashcam video near Jackson Park
You can see two men hanging out the window of a vehicle as they fired off at least five shots.
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for CTA robbery is found 7 miles from home, claimed to be trying to catch a dog: prosecutors
A Chicago man on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint on a CTA train was found seven miles away from his home last week, prosecutors say. Officials said he told officers who tracked him down that he had to leave his house because he was trying to catch the family dog.
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
fox32chicago.com
Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
NBC Chicago
Beloved Family Patriarch Remembered After He Was Killed Monday During Attempted Robbery
The owner of a North side liquor store who came to the United States in search of the American dream was killed Monday night during an attempted robbery, and now family members are left searching for justice following the horrific crime. This comes as Chicago police continue to search for...
West Rogers Park shooting: 1 man killed, another injured after being shot inside SUV, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting on Chicago's Far North Side Tuesday afternoon.
Stolen Corvette involved in fiery crash after highway chase; police seeking 1 suspect
Police said they’re still looking for the second of two suspected carjackers who stole a Corvette at gunpoint in Elk Grove Village and led police on a chase that ended with a crash Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.
Comments / 1