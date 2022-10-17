Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
South Pasadena News
Fall Arts Crawl Beckons South Pas Neighbors
In celebration of the autumnal season, a lively lineup of art, music, and Oktoberfest offerings is on tap for the local community in and around South Pasadena as the Chamber of Commerce hosts the Arts-toberfest Crawl on the evening of Saturday, October 29th. People of all ages are encouraged to...
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: Tam O’Shanter
For more information on Tam O’Shanter visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 18, 2022.
NBC Los Angeles
El Cholo Looks Ahead to Its 100th Year (and a Fun 99th Birthday Deal)
Sliding into an El Cholo booth next to your bestie with the knowledge that you'll soon be splitting a starter plate of nachos and sharing a Fiesta Platter for your main course? With your friend taking the chicken tacos and you going with the beef and the cheese quesadillas up for grabs?
pasadenanow.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”
Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Threw the Party, People Made It Wonderful
I have worked ArtNight Pasadena as a docent for a number of years, sometimes helping out patrons on sites, more often on buses. Last Friday, October 14th, I was on a bus running the Central Route, which connects venues mostly located—as expected—in the middle of town. A long route, with many places to go, many people to bring from one to the other.
theregistrysocal.com
Covina Bowl and Zest by Trumark Homes Open for Sale
Trumark Homes, the award-winning homebuilder with divisions in California and Colorado, announced that sales have begun for homes at two new communities, Covina Bowl and Zest, near historic downtown Covina. Both communities are being developed in line with the city’s reinvestment in the heart of Covina and will provide convenient access and connectivity for residents to enjoy the area’s new recreation and amenities.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
Headlines: Fake Blood Splattered Across Franklin High School Hallway Spell Out ‘Keep the Kids Safe;’ Stabbing Spree in Long Beach
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Reports of vandalism in the form of fake splattered blood across the school halls were reported this morning at...
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
spectrumnews1.com
Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs
BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
Supervisors consider turning old L.A. courthouse into affordable housing
The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed today to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council.
Santa Clarita Radio
Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect
Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
