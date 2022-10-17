ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

South Pasadena News

Fall Arts Crawl Beckons South Pas Neighbors

In celebration of the autumnal season, a lively lineup of art, music, and Oktoberfest offerings is on tap for the local community in and around South Pasadena as the Chamber of Commerce hosts the Arts-toberfest Crawl on the evening of Saturday, October 29th. People of all ages are encouraged to...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

LA Revealed: Tam O’Shanter

For more information on Tam O’Shanter visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 18, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”

Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever

DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
DOWNEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Threw the Party, People Made It Wonderful

I have worked ArtNight Pasadena as a docent for a number of years, sometimes helping out patrons on sites, more often on buses. Last Friday, October 14th, I was on a bus running the Central Route, which connects venues mostly located—as expected—in the middle of town. A long route, with many places to go, many people to bring from one to the other.
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Covina Bowl and Zest by Trumark Homes Open for Sale

Trumark Homes, the award-winning homebuilder with divisions in California and Colorado, announced that sales have begun for homes at two new communities, Covina Bowl and Zest, near historic downtown Covina. Both communities are being developed in line with the city’s reinvestment in the heart of Covina and will provide convenient access and connectivity for residents to enjoy the area’s new recreation and amenities.
COVINA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs

BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect

Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

