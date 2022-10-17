Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
gmauthority.com
2023 Rezvani Vengeance Is A Cadillac Escalade Under Its Armored Skin
Those who feel the need to survive a zombie apocalypse or nuclear meltdown in style might want to give the new 2023 Rezvani Vengeance a look. Based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade on the GM T1 platform, the 2023 Rezvani Vengeance is the ultimate military/crisis/whatever-you-need all-terrain vehicle. Completely rebodied over its Escalade host model, the Vengeance’s cabin seems to be only slightly modified over that of the Escalade, while the powertrain lineup carries over from the Escalade, including an option for the blown V8 form the Escalade-V.
Jalopnik
Watch This: An Incredibly Detailed Look At The C8 Corvette Z06
When the C8 Corvette Z06 was revealed, the internet went absolutely wild for it. More power than the last Z, from a naturally-aspirated engine that revved to 8,600 RPM? It had all the makings of a masterpiece. And, as the reviews have come out, it seems that’s exactly what Chevy built. But how did the company do it? What did it take to build that engine, to make the chassis accommodate it, and combine both into a package cohesive enough to sell?
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
Award-Winning Corvette Restomod Selling At GAA's Classic Car Auction
Few cars are as iconic as the 1960’s Corvettes, these cars take everything that made American cars great at the time. The essential idea of the corvette has remained even today with the basic formula being, small car plus big performance equals Corvette. This is in large part due to the contributions made by the earlier generations of the car. After having appeared in many American classic films and TV shows, Corvette went on to become an American icon. Ironic as that is, an American icon inspired by European design, the title still holds today and it is all because of this generation of Corvette. This restomod is the best of all worlds, and is going to cross the auction block at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction in November.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Adaptive Headlights Unavailable For The Rest Of Model Year
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a few important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be unavailable to order with the Adaptive Headlamp System for the rest of the 2023 model year.
2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks
The 2024 Ford Mustang starts the S650 generation of pony cars. However, the soon-to-be-discontinued 2023 Chevy Camaro is a tough act to topple. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Uses Global B Electronic Architecture
GM officially unveiled the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last month, debuting a fully refreshed heavy-duty pickup boasting a long list of updates and changes. Critically, the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD also utilizes GM’s Global B electronic architecture. Also known as Vehicle Intelligence Platform, or VIP, the Global...
gmauthority.com
1970 GM Buffalo Bus Up For Sale In Texas
This is definitely not your typical used vehicle listing, but nevertheless, those that know will undoubtedly appreciate it. What we have here is a highly original 1970 Buffalo Bus, which is still running well with a little under 75,000 miles on the clock. Now, this vintage vehicle is up listed for sale in Texas.
gmauthority.com
Matchbox 2020 Corvette In Gulf Livery Available For A Limited Time
Fans of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can now indulge in their passion with this new limited-run Matchbox model sporting the iconic Gulf livery. Back in 1963, Gulf Oil sponsored a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray Z06 for competition in American road racing, leading to the creation of Gulf One, considered the most successful factory-backed production racing Corvette of the era. Although the Gulf One was running on racetracks prior to the creation of the iconic blue-and-orange Gulf livery in 1967, the Mattel design team couldn’t resist applying the colors to the new mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette C8.
gmauthority.com
1965 Chevy C10 Wins Goodguys 2022 LMC Truck Of The Year Late Award
The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association recently announced award winners in eight individual categories for the latest 2022 award season. Among the winners was this custom 1965 Chevy C10, which took home the win in the LMC Truck of the Year Late category, which recognizes vehicles between the 1960 and 1997 model years.
gmauthority.com
Spy Shots Show Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup Cabin
After General Motors revealed some interior details of the next-generation Chevy Montana in the latest episode of the web series dedicated to the model, new spy photos have just surfaced showing the cabin of Chevrolet‘s upcoming pickup truck. The latest spy photos of the next-generation Chevy Montana published in...
gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy G10 Van Is Goolsby Customs 2022 Next Generation Overall Winner
This 1967 Chevy G10 van was recently named the Goodguys 2022 Goolsby Customs Next Generation Overall Winner, with Conner Wick taking home the win for his fun father-and-son collab project. As the story goes, Conner’s father brought this 1967 Chevy G10 home from an auction in 2010 to chop it...
gmauthority.com
The 2023 Chevy Silverado Officially Launches In Chile
Just weeks after announcing the refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado in Chile via a special TV commercial, General Motors has just officially launched the refreshed version of Chevrolet‘s full-size pickup in the South American country. The all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado arrives in Chile to introduce the mid-cycle refresh of the...
gmauthority.com
Lenny Kravitz Can’t Wait To Personalize His 2024 Cadillac Celestiq: Video
Cadillac just unveiled the production-spec 2024 Cadillac Celestiq yesterday, pulling the sheets on the luxury brand’s all-new, all-electric flagship. Among the many impressive facts and figures is the Cadillac Celestiq’s extreme customizability, and now, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz is jumping into the customization process in the following short video.
gmauthority.com
Why The 2023 Chevy Colorado Uses An 8-Speed Instead Of 10-Speed Transmission
The all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado marks the beginning of the pickup truck’s third generation, bringing with it a host of exterior, interior, and powertrain upgrades. One of the most surprising features of the new truck is a new eight-speed automatic transmission. As a reminder, the previous, second-generation Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
2011 Chevy Impala Nascar Sprint Cup Race Car Up For Sale
The name Jeff Gordon is more or less synonymous with Nascar, with Gordon enjoying a lengthy racing career spread across more than two decades that includes a long list of wins and championship victories. Now, Gordon’s 2011 Chevy Impala Nascar Sprint Cup race car is up for grabs. This...
US News and World Report
Celestiq EV Is GM’s Most Audacious Cadillac Since Great Depression
(Reuters) - General Motors Co's Cadillac brand on Monday pulled the wraps off the Celestiq, a $300,000-plus flagship electric vehicle that is the brand's most audacious new model since the 1930 Cadillac Sixteen. Unlike the 16-cylinder roadster that was launched just months after the 1929 crash, the 2024 Celestiq has...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Suburban 4WD LT for $719 per month for 39 months, and on the 2023 Suburban 4WD LT Preferred Equipment Group for $749 per month for 39 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Hummer EV Recalled For Improper Urethane Battery Pack Sealing
GM has issued a product safety recall for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The recall was issued for a problem with the Hummer EV’s battery pack, which may be improperly sealed, potentially leading to water entering the battery pack. If water does end up entering the 2022 GMC...
