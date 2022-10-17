Few cars are as iconic as the 1960’s Corvettes, these cars take everything that made American cars great at the time. The essential idea of the corvette has remained even today with the basic formula being, small car plus big performance equals Corvette. This is in large part due to the contributions made by the earlier generations of the car. After having appeared in many American classic films and TV shows, Corvette went on to become an American icon. Ironic as that is, an American icon inspired by European design, the title still holds today and it is all because of this generation of Corvette. This restomod is the best of all worlds, and is going to cross the auction block at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction in November.

