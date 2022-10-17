LEOMINSTER — A city police officer is out of the hospital and back home after being stabbed in the thigh during a wellness check Monday.

Officer Matthew Chagnon was stabbed as he struggled with Andrea Alexis, 30, who “violently resisted” attempts by officers to be placed under arrest, Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said.

Chagnon was brought to Leominster Hospital for treatment.

“He’s home recuperating,” Kennedy said Tuesday morning. “He’s going to be out for a few weeks, but he’s in good spirits.”

After also being treated at the hospital, Alexis was brought to Bridgewater State Hospital, Kennedy said.

Alexis is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court.

Alexis has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, causing serious bodily injury, threatening to commit a crime (murder), attempted murder, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon (double-edged knife) and wanton destruction of property.

A private medical company reported abound 10:45 a.m. Monday that Alexis, of 124 Water St., had assaulted an employee. The company asked police to conduct a well-being check on Alexis, Kennedy said in his statement.

Alexis’ family allowed officers into the home, but Alexis barricaded themselves in a bedroom, police said. After several attempts to de-escalate the situation, officers forced their way into the bedroom.

According to Kennedy, a Taser was used to subdue Alexis so handcuffs could be applied.

Alexis could face additional charges as the investigation continues, Kennedy said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Leominster police officer stabbed in thigh during wellness check