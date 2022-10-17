Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
Mondays are for the MuttsCrystal H. CarlicAbbeville, SC
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
gsabusiness.com
Garden hose manufacturer to add 120 jobs after expansion
Makes garden hoses in Anderson County. Lots of them — enough in a single year to go around the Earth seven times, the company says. Now there’s room for more. A fresh expansion at their Anderson plant adds 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs to the operation.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Planning Commission approves several annexations, affordable housing and multi-family developments
Greenville Planning Commission approved several annexations, multi-family developments and subdivisions during its October meeting. Approved: Multi-family development on N. Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road. A multi-family development on 432 Pleasantburg Dr. with adjacent parcels on Lowndes Hill. Rd was approved. The development was approved to include 209 units on...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
WYFF4.com
Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC coffee company showing up on national radar
The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
cn2.com
Clinton Connextion Celebrates One Year and Announces Future Plans
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Low incomes, little access to healthy foods and limited economic development are just a few of the reasons the Clinton Connextion Action plan was created in Rock Hill. Its a concept to revitalize the Southside of the city. The project is celebrating a...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Clinton’s Rhythm on the Rails and plenty of BBQ this weekend
Clinton, South Carolina – Rhythm on the Rails returns this weekend to Clinton, and among the highlights is the Purple Masquerade Tribute Band. “It’s one of those situations where he looks like Prince and he sounds like Prince,” said Main Street Clinton manager Joe Timmons. “When he performed in Lancaster once, I think some of the audience might have thought Prince was alive after all.”
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
deltanews.tv
Sea of Blue
Greenville's streets were covered in blue Tuesday night to honor fallen officer, Myiesha Stewart. More details are in the story.
Let’s Eat at Pizza and Then Some in Belton
If you're looking for pizza plus a few more options for lunch or dinner Pizza and Then Some in Belton is just that.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
Trapped construction workers rescued after trench collapses at Byrnes High School
A trapped construction worker was rescued after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
greenvillejournal.com
Benson auto museum is a tribute to 1950s chrome, culture and cars
Behind Benson Automotive’s Fiat store is a nondescript building one might miss if it didn’t have the words “Benson Automotive Memory Lane” spread across the building’s facade. Jim Benson, a longtime car dealer in Greer and owner of Benson Automotive, has scores of bikes, antique...
greenvillejournal.com
What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood
A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
BMW to invest over a billion dollars in Upstate, plans to build new plant
A major automaker is set to invest over a billion dollars in their current operation and build a new facility here in the Upstate. BMW announced it will invest 1.7 billion dollars in its Spartanburg plant.
Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in South Carolina
The Easley Fire Department has responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a chemical plant.
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care
GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
Comments / 0