Related
Former LMPD officer sentenced to prison for throwing drinks at citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Officer was sentenced on federal charges Wednesday. Bryan Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty to violating the rights of Louisville pedestrians through arbitrary use of force. In court, Wilson admitted to throwing drinks on people from a police car while driving randomly around...
'A lose-lose situation': Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bail Project of contributing to Louisville teenager's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly eight months, a Jefferson Circuit judge has dropped a lawsuit filed by the family of Madelynn Troutt, the 17-year-old teenager who died after a driver hit her car head-on in March 2021. This week, Judge Ann Bailey Smith said the suit accusing the Bail...
Ex-Louisville officers headed to prison for throwing drinks at random residents, cyberstalking
Curt Flynn and Bryan Wilson pelted random residents with drinks from their police cruiser dozens of times in 2018 and 2019.
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
3 men charged in connection with July death at the Louisville jail
Prosecutors say the drugs smuggled into the jail caused the overdose death of 44-year-old Norman Sheckles in July.
Wave 3
Man wounded in late night shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
wdrb.com
Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a vehicle in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Watch our initial story in the player above. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found La’Aundra Owens...
WLKY.com
Former FBI agent investigating Louisville Metro Corrections calls jail 'woefully inadequate'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council received its first update on its investigation into the recent spike in deaths inside the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. There have been 12 deaths inside the jail due to suicides and overdoses just since the beginning of 2021. The jail only...
WTVQ
FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
Wave 3
Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Union Group held a conference in Louisville on Monday after one of their speakers was arrested. The speaker said she didn’t do anything wrong. But WAVE Troubleshooters investigated why was she out of jail?. Wendella Hughes was arrested for allegedly violating her...
WLKY.com
Coroner: Body of missing 4-year-old was wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A coroner's report has revealed more grisly details about how the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was found. Serenity McKinney's body was found back in February. In a report just received from the Bullitt County Coroner's Office, it says that her body was found...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found
A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman’s body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains of 34-year-old Ashley...
Wave 3
Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
spectrumnews1.com
Timeline: The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers
BARDSTOWN,Ky — It’s been 2,664 days since Crystal Rogers was reported missing. More than seven years later the case has not been closed. This week, the FBI honed in on a property south of Bardstown, a farm owned by the Houck family on Pascal Ballard Lane. Brooks Hauck,...
wdrb.com
Stabbing in west Louisville leaves man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Tuesday in west Louisville. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at 34th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Elizabeth Ruoff. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition, Ruoff said.
Comments