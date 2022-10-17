Read full article on original website
Ark Valley Voice Candidate Forum Tonight, October 19
Tonight, Wednesday, October 19, Ark Valley Voice, together with its parent organization Truth Has a Voice Foundation will hold its Chaffee Candidate Forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Salida City council Chambers located in the Touber Building. Unlike the 2020 election when COVID-19 social distancing rules were in place, this time an in-person audience will be allowed.
Guest Opinion: Board of County Commissioner Term Limits
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners recently referred a ballot measure for the November election that would increase the term limit for Commissioner from two, four-year terms to three. Some context for this question is helpful. In 1994, 51 percent of Colorado voters passed Amendment 17, a citizen’s initiative establishing...
Adriane Kuhn: Unaffiiated Candidate for Board of County Commissioners
During this 2022 General Election campaign, Ark Valley Voice (AVV) asked candidates running for the District 3 Chaffee County Commissioners seat five initial questions to explain their reasons for running, and what they want to accomplish. On Sunday, AVV received these answers from Adriane Kuhn, running as an unaffiliated candidate:
Chaffee County Can’t Seem to Get Past its Post Office Woes
If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.
Letter to the Editor: Ballot Issue 6A Addresses Chaffee’s Housing Crisis
For years Chaffee County, and its municipalities, have worked toward the establishment of a Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority. After much discussion, the first seeds were planted with the hiring of Becky Gray 7/2018, as Director of Housing. Now that it is established, the authority represents our best chance to provide permanently deed-restricted housing for those in our community who are unable to afford market-rate housing prices. It is an organization, overseen by a volunteer board, focused on housing the underserved in our community. You might be surprised to know that some of these individuals are not only service workers but fire and police officers, medical personnel, and teachers, just to name a few.
City Council Hosts Public Hearings on 146 Taphouse Sound Permit, 2023 Budget, Resolutions Supporting Ballot Issues 2A, 2B and 2D
The next Salida City Council regular meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Touber Building at 448 East First Street, Room 190. The complete agenda and packet are here. 146 Taphouse Amplified Sound Permit. The council will conduct a public hearing on a request...
Funding Arrives to Complete the Arkansas Valley Conduit
The Bureau of Reclamation (BoR) announced on Monday that it will direct $60 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) towards advancing the construction of the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC), a 130-mile pipeline project from Pueblo Reservoir east to Eads, Colorado that will deliver safe, clean drinking water to 50,000 people in 40 communities.
2022 General Election Ballots have been Placed in the USPS Mail Stream
The Chaffee County Elections Office announced tonight that it has placed the county ballots in the USPS mail stream for the 2022 General Election, meaning they should begin arriving in the next few days. “With ballots mailed out, voters now have the opportunity to make their voices heard and play...
KHEN fall fund drive kicks off Monday, October 17
KHEN is Salida’s community radio station, an air-guitaring, funky dance-break, tango tapping hub of many voices and faces of Salida. Their Fall fund drive kicks off Monday, October 17 and runs through the end of the month. Supporting KHEN each month is simple and easy. Public media does not...
