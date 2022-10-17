One of the truly great Georgia icons has passed away, as Charley Trippi died peacefully in his Athens home on Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi was both a college football and NFL Hall of Famer, doing it all for the Bulldogs during his time in Athens. He was named the most outstanding player in the 1943 Rose Bowl, which Georgia won 9-0 and gave the school one of its three claimed national championships.

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO