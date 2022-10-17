Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million, the largest donation in the organization’s history
Break out your finest Thin Mints! Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $85 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its branches, the largest individual donation in that organization’s history. The surprise donation will be used to help it recover from the pandemic, which took a strong...
NBA
Thunder Announces Return of Community Ticket Program
4,000 tickets to be given away to area organizations. OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the return of the Community Ticket Program, presented by OG&E for the 2022-23 season. 100 tickets and food vouchers will be available for each of the 41 Thunder...
