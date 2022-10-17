ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thunder Announces Return of Community Ticket Program

4,000 tickets to be given away to area organizations. OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the return of the Community Ticket Program, presented by OG&E for the 2022-23 season. 100 tickets and food vouchers will be available for each of the 41 Thunder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

