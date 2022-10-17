Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 postponed due to weather

NEW YORK (PIX11) — ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed to Tuesday due to poor weather conditions Monday evening.

Game 5 is rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced on Twitter.

The game was originally set for 7:07 p.m. Monday at Yankee Stadium but was delayed before it even started because of the weather forecast. It was the second postponement of the series following Game 2 at Yankee Stadium getting pushed back a day until Friday afternoon.

Aaron Civale had been scheduled to start Monday for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees. The postponement allows the possibility for New York All-Star Nestor Cortes and Cleveland ace Shane Bieber to start on three days’ rest — although the Guardians are expected to stick with Civale.

Game 5 will decide which team plays in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Cleveland or New York will start the ALCS at Houston on Wednesday night.

Game 5 of the ALDS will be broadcast on TBS.

