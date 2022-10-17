Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E And Fellow WWE Star Will Reportedly Be Involved With WWE's Campus Rush
It was exactly one week ago that WWE announced the "WWE Campus Rush," a program which would see the promotion arrive at eight college campuses in order to educate students on what it would take to make it in the WWE. Several stars were confirmed as part of the campaign, and now, a week later, two wrestlers in particular have been confirmed to be even more heavily involved.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Preview: Who Is Running The Show, Triple H Update, Brock Lesnar Appearance
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will happen without Paul "Triple H" Levesque being present. News broke earlier in the day that "The Game" had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the show. PWInsider followed up that report by stating Road Dogg, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be running the show.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Champion Appearing On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Oklahoma City, OK and it will continue the build for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield is set to appear on Raw tonight. JBL appeared on WWE programming last month during an episode of SmackDown when Baron Corbin got into his limo.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar traded to Raw, reverts back to original name, aligns with JBL
Happy Corbin is back as Baron Corbin. He also has been traded to Monday Night Raw and is now aligned with JBL. During Monday’s Raw, JBL introduced Corbin as the newest member of the Raw roster. JBL said that Corbin was traded from SmackDown to Raw, after Rey Mysterio moved from Raw to SmackDown last Friday. JBL then went on to say that Corbin could succeed in any era, including the Attitude Era. He also said Dolph Ziggler had been stealing money from WWE for years, and Corbin is the current Wrestling God. Corbin would go on to have a match against Dolph Ziggler and defeat Ziggler with the End of Days.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Matches and Segments
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW from Oklahoma City, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night. * The Brock Lesnar – Bobby Lashley segment was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. *...
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan provides an update on a weekly ROH TV show
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW and ROH CEO and President Tony Khan provided an update on a new weekly Ring of Honor television series. Khan further noted there will soon be great news about a weekly TV show for ROH. He also said that ROH will have one more PPV before the end of the year, and then he has plans for ROH to have its own standalone weekly TV show starting in 2023.
wrestleview.com
Special AEW Tuesday night Dynamite defeats NXT in viewers and key demo
The special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, drew an average of 752,000 viewers. This week’s viewership is down from last week’s regular Wednesday episode, which drew 983,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.50 rating, which is way up from the 0.32...
wrestleview.com
Current lineup for Friday’s AEW Rampage and next week’s Dynamite
Below are the current lineups for this Friday night’s special live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT and next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, live on TBS. AEW Rampage 10/21/22 – Live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. –Titles vs. Trademark Match: AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed...
bodyslam.net
The Miz Reveals He Is Dealing With Bursitis, Scheduled For Dark Match At WWE SmackDown
The Miz is currently dealing with a lingering injury. The WWE Superstar has not competed on television since September 5 but has continued to feud with Dexter Lumis. The two were supposed to compete this past Monday with a contract for Lumis on the line, but Miz attacked the former NXT Superstar before the bell and the match was called off.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE NXT Future
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to "WWE NXT" last night, making his first television appearance since late August with a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and last night won't be the only time fans should expect to see Nakamura on "NXT" in the weeks to come. According to a report from PWInsider, Nakamura is currently scheduled to make additional appearances on the developmental brand, though it's unclear if that is set to be his permanent position moving forward or if he'll make a limited number of appearances before heading back to "WWE SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
USA Network Advertises Sasha Banks For New Nikki Bella Hosted Show
USA Network has released the first look at the new series "Barmageddon," hosted by Nikki Bella, along with Carson Daly and Blake Shelton, and in the preview, it's revealed that Sasha Banks will be one of the contestants on the first season. The series, which takes place in Shelton's bar,...
wrestleview.com
What happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Tuesday night
After AEW went off the air, Tuesday night, Jon Moxley said everyone is going to say their prayers for “Hangman” Page and he hoped he would be “right as rain” but it’s a dangerous business and we saw how dangerous and hard it truly can be. The ring mics kept going out and Moxley wasn’t happy.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Star Heading To SmackDown For Braun Strowman Confrontation
Over the last week, WWE has been building to a match between two of their largest stars — Braun Strowman and Omos. It appears that build will continue on tomorrow's "WWE SmackDown," as Omos, along with manager MVP," is set to make another appearance on the blue brand to confront Strowman once again.
wrestleview.com
Meet AEW CEO and President Tony Khan this Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida
There will be a meet and greet with AEW President Tony Khan this Thursday afternoon in aat the Daily’s Place Box Office in Jacksonville, Florida. The meet and greet begins at 4:30 PM ET and is free with the purchase a Rampage ticket. It should be noted for the meet and greet, there is only one photo allowed, no autographs and no personal items.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Is Yet to Fully Work Out Bray Wyatt’s Storyline
Bray Wyatt cut a cryptic emotional promo this past week on WWE SmackDown amidst rumors of the formal Universal Champion leading a major faction following his return at Extreme Rules. Dave Meltzer reports that Wyatt’s storyline is not worked out yet. “I think they are gonna be a faction...
wrestleview.com
News on Karl Anderson and NJPW; Main roster star to make more appearances on NXT
Karl Anderson says he will not be defending the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn on Saturday, November 5. NJPW had previously announced Anderson would be defending the title against Hikuleo on Battle Autumn. During this past Monday’s WWE Raw it was revealed that the Good Brothers will team with AJ Styles to take on Judgment Day at Crown Jewel, which is the same date as the NJPW event.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings
The ratings victory of AEW Dynamite over WWE NXT last night prompted AEW President Tony Khan to respond on Twitter this afternoon. As PWMania.com previously reported, the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT attracted 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 age group, while the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite attracted 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw viewership and key demo against MNF week 6
This week’s WWE Raw, up against week 6 of Monday Night Football, drew a total average of 1.803 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.824 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw...
nodq.com
Triple H comments on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE
While speaking to TheWrap.com, Triple H commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE…. “We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we created ‘The White Rabbit Project,’ intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt’s return at ‘Extreme Rules’ on Peacock. It started with flickering lights in arenas and continued with the release of other easter eggs, like hidden QR codes within episodes of ‘SmackDown’ and ‘RAW’ that led viewers to more clues that kept them guessing, and tuning in, each week. It culminated in what we believe was a massive pay-off for our fans – and for WWE. This is a great example of how WWE is uniquely positioned as a sports and entertainment property to harness the power of our shows and our social following to develop multimedia, long-term storytelling that can help produce meaningful aggregated audiences.”
