Read full article on original website
Related
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
If You Work In This Industry In Idaho, You’re Severely Underpaid
Nobody likes to find out they're being underpaid. It burns you to the core of your being when you discover there's someone (or in this case, lots of someones) out there doing the exact same job as you, but they're being paid more money for it. That stings. It stings...
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
The Detail In This New Custom Home In Boise Is Beautiful
New custom-built homes really don’t do it for me, I like a little character, I like a little charm, but this new home is gorgeous and I can't stop looking at these pictures. It’s hard to call this a home when it feels more like a resort whether it’s the pool, the kitchen, and the bedrooms which look huge.
Idaho Humane Society Plans Halloween Party For Pets, Humans Alike
Few people love their pets more than Idahoans--with all of the pet-friendly businesses and outdoor activities around us, it's easy for a pet lover to LOVE being in Idaho. The good folks at the Idaho Humane society know this, too. That's why they've planned a full blown, pet-friendly halloween party called "Paws and Pumpkins" where there will be a lot going on for pets AND their owners!
These Super Weird Food Laws Have Us Laughing
Oh yes strange laws that somehow stick around because they maybe have been forgotten or they somehow snuck in there unnoticed. These are always giggle worthy or at least worthy of a good, huh? What? That cant be right, can it?. These food laws from Idaho and surrounding states will...
Idaho’s Melaleuca Sends Relief Supplies to Florida
We finally have an update on our story concerning Idaho's richest man Frank VanderSloot's work to help the folks in Florida recover from the latest devastating hurricane. You can read our exclusive story detailing the supply plane that provided support for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Frank VanderSloot Through The...
8 Honest Requests From The People Of Boise
If one thing is for sure it's that the people of the Treasure Valley are as honest as they come. We don't mess around and if we want to share our opinion with you, we most certainly will. Now, when you ask someone who lives here what they want for Boise, you might expect the typical response: "No more Californians" or "don't move here!"
10 Savage Reviews of Boise That Will Make You Facepalm
As I approach my one-year milestone of living in Boise, I have to reflect on all of the amazing things that I've seen and experienced since moving here. Being from Texas, I immediately appreciated the weather that Idaho has to offer as well as the incredible mountains. Some people still laugh at me and say they're not mountains; while that may be true on a technical level, to me, they're definitely mountains.
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
Here’s Where Inflation is hitting hard and Idaho is not on the list.
Looks like Idaho has dodged a bullet according to WalletHub who has released Cities Where Inflation Is Rising The Most. The author Adam McCann said "Though inflation has started to slow slightly due to factors like the Federal Reserve rate hikes, the year-over-year inflation rate was still a whopping 8.2% in September. This high inflation is driven by a variety of factors, including the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and labor shortages. The government is hoping to continue to rein in inflation with additional aggressive interest rate hikes this year, but exactly how much of an effect that will have remains to be seen".
Visit ‘The Devil’s Boat’ in Idaho
The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is home...
How To Carve A Broncolantern And Show Your BSU Spirit For Halloween
For some people, there isn't a wrong time to show your team spirit and that is where the BSU Broncolantern comes in. It is part Halloween decoration and part 'my team is better than your team' decoration. Carve An Idaho Broncolantern And Show Your BSU Spirit For Halloween. With the...
10 Shocking Reasons Why Idaho Is Superior To New York City
New York City is the nation's largest city. Thousands of people flock to the Big Apple to pursue their dreams or to make a living. The population of New York City is well over eighteen million people. On the other hand, Idaho has a population of around two million people. The Gem State ranks thirty-ninth in population.
Idaho Lawmakers Looking To Ban Drag Queens Next Year
The subject of public performances of drag queens will be one of the topics of the upcoming legislative session. Multiple published reports say a bill will be proposed to ban public drag performances in Idaho. The Idaho Capital Sun reported that the Idaho Family Center worked on a defensible bill.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0