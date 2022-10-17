With three weeks to go in the football regular season, No. 5 Gainesville (7-0, 3-0) is as close to a playoff lock as possible with three games remaining in league play. For the rest of Hall County, there’s likely to be scant playoff representation, certainly far less than the typical 5 or 6 programs that get a shot in the postseason.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO