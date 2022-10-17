ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Greeneville Sun

Lady Devils Cruise Into Region Final

For the first time this season, the Greeneville girls soccer team has surpassed the .500 mark in the win column. Greeneville needed just 63 minutes to get there and keep its season alive, defeating Grainger 9-0 at Fox Field in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round. So dominant were the Lady Devils (11-10) that by halftime, they’d outshot Grainger 29-0, with 22 of those shots coming on goal. Greeneville finished with...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WTOK-TV

Lady Raiders volleyball advances to State Championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Madison St. Joe in three sets to advance to the championship game. Lamar had a first round bye going into Jackson Academy and Madison St. Joe won the early game to advance to the semi-final game. The semi-finals kicked off at 5:30 pm and the Lady Raiders swept St. Joe.
LAMAR, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Warriors best Northeast Lauderdale to improve to 4-3

The Choctaw Central Warriors picked up an important Region 4-4A victory last Friday night as they knocked off Northeast Lauderdale 33-12 in prep football action. Channing Jimmie put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a two-yard run. The extra point try was no good and the Warriors led 6-0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'You can’t sleep on us.' Line's clutch kick sends Ryle soccer to KHSAA state quarterfinals

UNION, Ky. – Josh Line is one of the top placekickers in Northern Kentucky football this season. His Ryle High School football team will need a backup plan Saturday when the Raiders play at Simon Kenton in their most important game of the season so far. Line won’t be in uniform because he will be helping Ryle in an even more crucial contest.
UNION, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy