WJCL
State Playoffs: Volleyball highlights and final scores for Oct. 18-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball state playoffs are in full swing in Georgia and South Carolina. A handful of GHSA and SCHSL area teams are moving on to the second round set for this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. Highlights and final scores from Oct. 18-19 are below.
Lady Devils Cruise Into Region Final
For the first time this season, the Greeneville girls soccer team has surpassed the .500 mark in the win column. Greeneville needed just 63 minutes to get there and keep its season alive, defeating Grainger 9-0 at Fox Field in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round. So dominant were the Lady Devils (11-10) that by halftime, they’d outshot Grainger 29-0, with 22 of those shots coming on goal. Greeneville finished with...
WTOK-TV
Lady Raiders volleyball advances to State Championship
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Madison St. Joe in three sets to advance to the championship game. Lamar had a first round bye going into Jackson Academy and Madison St. Joe won the early game to advance to the semi-final game. The semi-finals kicked off at 5:30 pm and the Lady Raiders swept St. Joe.
Neshoba Democrat
Warriors best Northeast Lauderdale to improve to 4-3
The Choctaw Central Warriors picked up an important Region 4-4A victory last Friday night as they knocked off Northeast Lauderdale 33-12 in prep football action. Channing Jimmie put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a two-yard run. The extra point try was no good and the Warriors led 6-0.
High school volleyball: Region 8-4A champ Cherokee Bluff among five Hall programs in the postseason
Some of the first round of the Georgia High School Association’s state volleyball tournaments got under way Tuesday, including Flowery Branch’s Class 5A match at Cartersville. However, the road to a state title begins Wednesday for four other Hall County schools. All of those teams are optimistic about...
High school football: Playoff picture coming into focus for schools in Hall County with three weeks left
With three weeks to go in the football regular season, No. 5 Gainesville (7-0, 3-0) is as close to a playoff lock as possible with three games remaining in league play. For the rest of Hall County, there’s likely to be scant playoff representation, certainly far less than the typical 5 or 6 programs that get a shot in the postseason.
'You can’t sleep on us.' Line's clutch kick sends Ryle soccer to KHSAA state quarterfinals
UNION, Ky. – Josh Line is one of the top placekickers in Northern Kentucky football this season. His Ryle High School football team will need a backup plan Saturday when the Raiders play at Simon Kenton in their most important game of the season so far. Line won’t be in uniform because he will be helping Ryle in an even more crucial contest.
