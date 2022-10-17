ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

theriver953.com

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case

A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton man escapes jail time

A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
STAUNTON, VA
969wsig.com

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton man’s case in court today

A Staunton man was indicted this week in connection with that accidental shooting at a restaurant earlier this year. According to online records, a Staunton Circuit Court grand jury returned three indictments against Michael Eugene Carlin during a hearing on Monday. The charges stem from an incident that happened just...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Search for abduction suspect centers around southern Shenandoah County

The manhunt continues for a Shenandoah County man involved in an abduction. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mitchell Markely Junior, who is accused of abducting April Cline Wednesday morning in the 28-hundred block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area. Mitchell Markely Junior (Courtesy of Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office)
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
WHSV

Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
WAYNESBORO, VA
969wsig.com

Nelson County man named Farmer of the Year

A Nelson County farmer has been named Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year. That award was presented in Georgia on Tuesday as part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, one of the largest agricultural events in the eastern United States. Saunders and his family operate Saunders Brothers Farm Market and peach orchard located in Nelson County. In addition to growing tree fruit, the family is renowned for growing woody ornamentals such as boxwood. Once again, Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

