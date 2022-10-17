Read full article on original website
SCSO captures man wanted for abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced they captured the suspect they had been searching for the past few days. Mitchell Markley Jr. was located in northern Rockingham County where a third stolen vehicle was found following a crash. Markley was wanted for an alleged abduction that occurred in Basye as...
Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case
A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
Devon lane shooting that left eight injured
A shooting occurred at off-campus student housing over the weekend that left eight people injured. News Director Zoe Mowery investigated just how much this affected the Harrisonburg community.
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
Authorities arrest man wanted for abduction
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including abduction...
Staunton man’s case in court today
A Staunton man was indicted this week in connection with that accidental shooting at a restaurant earlier this year. According to online records, a Staunton Circuit Court grand jury returned three indictments against Michael Eugene Carlin during a hearing on Monday. The charges stem from an incident that happened just...
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
SCSO investigate a possible abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
Search for abduction suspect centers around southern Shenandoah County
The manhunt continues for a Shenandoah County man involved in an abduction. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mitchell Markely Junior, who is accused of abducting April Cline Wednesday morning in the 28-hundred block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area. Mitchell Markely Junior (Courtesy of Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office)
Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Nelson County girl
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Nelson County Saturday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Skylar Cabaniss was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday at her home in the Faber area. Cabaniss is described as five feet, six...
Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a 'wonderful life'
A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn't feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she's only 70 years old.
Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
Nelson County man named Farmer of the Year
A Nelson County farmer has been named Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year. That award was presented in Georgia on Tuesday as part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, one of the largest agricultural events in the eastern United States. Saunders and his family operate Saunders Brothers Farm Market and peach orchard located in Nelson County. In addition to growing tree fruit, the family is renowned for growing woody ornamentals such as boxwood. Once again, Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
