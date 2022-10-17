Read full article on original website
BREAKING: ‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire at EPCOT
Following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT, one of the barges has caught fire on World Showcase Lagoon. Twitter user @tim_beekman reported that the barge caught fire following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT. The barge on fire appears to be one of the fireworks barges docked near the taco-shaped multimedia barges.
New ‘Coco’ Cushion & Youth Dress Debut at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love “Coco” as much as we do, then you’ll be thrilled about the new cushion and youth dress we found themed to the beloved Pixar movie at the Disneyland Resort!. “Coco” Marigold...
New Vault Collection Bucket Hat and Sneakers by Vans at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new retro Vault Collection bucket hat by Vans is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection Bucket Hat – $39.99. The hat is...
More Steel Added to CommuniCore Hall Structure at EPCOT
CommuniCore Hall, named for a defunct EPCOT pavilion, is quickly taking shape in the center of the park a year ahead of its planned opening. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
Personalized Leather Accessories Stand Opens at Radiator Springs Curios in Disney California Adventure
Guests can now get personalized leather accessories in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. The stand for the accessories is on the porch of Radiator Springs Curios, which remains closed. There is a display of leather accessories next to a checkout counter, where a Cast Member can prepare your chosen...
White Guest Claims Another White Guest Struck Them with an ECV at Magic Kingdom Because of Racism
It seemed like just another Central Florida summer thunderstorm when guests at the Magic Kingdom sought shelter under an overhang at the theme park — a good place to hide from the rain. But tempers soon flared up in the close quarters. Susan, 68, from Indiana, tried to maneuver...
Details Revealed for Using ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant With MagicBand+
Amazon announced more details about the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant coming soon to Echo devices. The Disney version of Alexa will be available on any Echo device, but a special version will be embedded in Echo smart displays and speakers at Disney resort hotels. MagicBand+ will also be compatible with “Hey, Disney!” Guests at home or in Disney resorts can play games with their Echo and MagicBand+, which will act as a game show-style buzzer reacting with lights and haptics.
Refurbishment Underway on Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Disney’s refurbishment of guest room balconies at the Copper Creek Villas of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is underway. Scaffolding surrounds one corner of the building. We didn’t see any crew members during this trip. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While we’ve already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
NEW Mickey Comic Strip Jean Jacket From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Keep warm and stylish this winter with a new Mickey comic strips jean jacket. We first found it in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Comic Strips Jean Jacket – $74.99. The print varies...
New ‘The Mandalorian’ Collectible Medallions Machine in Downtown Disney District
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collectible medallions machine featuring “The Mandalorian” designs has arrived at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. There are four designs, and collectors can purchase all four for $15. The designs feature...
Pixar Holiday Spirit Jersey and Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Pixar holiday collection, including a Spirit Jersey and Crocs, has arrived at Walt Disney World. We found these in Beverly Sunset Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Pixar Holiday Spirit Jersey – $89.99. The...
Mobile Waitlist Info Released for 2022 Disneyland Resort Hand-Pulled Candy Canes
Information has been released about Disneyland Resort’s famous hand-pulled 18-inch candy canes, which are returning for the 2022 holiday season. These special treats will be available at Candy Palace in Disneyland Park on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, and 24. They will be available at Trolley Treats...
New EPCOT 40 Magnets, AirPod Cases, and Figment Sweater at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. EPCOT 40 merchandise has arrived at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Today, we found a Figment sweater, magnets, and AirPod cases. Figment Sweater – $78. The sweater is yellow with Figment flying across the center. The edges...
New Halloween Horror Nights Tie Dye Jersey Available at Universal Orlando Resort
We’ve reached peak season for Halloween Horror Nights, and a new jersey has arrived at the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Every Day is Halloween at Universal Studios Jersey-$65 This jersey is black on the top, orange on the bottom, and tie dye where the two colors...
New ‘Ratatouille’ Food Loungefly Mini Backpack at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A delicious new Loungefly mini backpack inspired by “Ratatouille” and French food is now available at EPCOT. We found this in Creations Shop and in the France Pavilion. “Ratatouille” Food Lungefly – $85.
‘Zootopia’-Themed Her Universe Apparel Line Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We know how much you love to “Try Everything”, and now there’s some new “Zootopia”-themed apparel from Her Universe you can try over at the Disneyland Resort. Her Universe “Zootopia” Yax Cap...
NEW 55th Anniversary Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Collection at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In honor of the 55th anniversary of “The Jungle Book,” Dooney & Bourke has a new collection of bags inspired by the film. These are available in Disney Clothiers at Disneyland. The print is white...
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (10/20/22): Planning a Walt Disney World Park Day for Someone You Hate, Benny the Cab’s Bumper Stumpers, and More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, Benny the Cab’s Bumper Stumpers, and planning park days for people we hate. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight...
Popcorn Stand Removed From Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom
The popcorn stand has been removed from Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The stand used to be next to this planter, in front of Space Mountain. The stand was likely removed because Cool Ship reopened selling popcorn. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
