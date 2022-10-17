Amazon announced more details about the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant coming soon to Echo devices. The Disney version of Alexa will be available on any Echo device, but a special version will be embedded in Echo smart displays and speakers at Disney resort hotels. MagicBand+ will also be compatible with “Hey, Disney!” Guests at home or in Disney resorts can play games with their Echo and MagicBand+, which will act as a game show-style buzzer reacting with lights and haptics.

