2 men arrested on murder charges after boy, 16, dies from injuries in shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Brevard County deputies responded to Cypress Ave. in Mims around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 in response to a 911 call reporting a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen victim was found in ‘very critical’ condition and taken to the hospital.

Days later on Oct. 14, Brevard County investigators say they tracked down one of two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Robert Loyd.

Loyd was initially charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. However, deputies say the victim died the same day Loyd was arrested and his charges were upgraded to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two counts of attempted murder are for two other victims who were present during the shooting, but were able to run away. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says one of the other two victims was shot as they ran.

After Loyd’s arrest, Sheriff Ivey says his deputies got to work tracking down the second suspect. Ivey says they found him in a wooded area of Brevard County Monday afternoon.

Ivey says 19-year-old Exzaviar David ran when deputies first contacted him but they were eventually able to take him into custody.

David is also charged with one court of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Both suspects are being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

“These are two individuals that walked up to these three kids and started just randomly shooting at them,” Sheriff Ivey said of the suspects. “These two are behind bars right where they belong.”

Ivey noted that David was was recently arrested on a burglary with assault charges- a first-degree felony- and was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

See an update from the sheriff below:

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group