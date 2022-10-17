James Warren (Jim, Jimmy) Price, 88, Junction City, KS, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his Milford lake-front home. A visitation and Celebration of Life were held Monday and Tuesday at Milford Congregational Church with Pastor Dirk Westerman officiating and music performed by Jim’s son in-law, Jose Garcia. Burial followed the service at Milford Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Milford Congregational Church.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO