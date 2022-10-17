EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season, 45-30. The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play. The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004.

