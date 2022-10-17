Read full article on original website
Dianne Wolf
2d ago
I don't think any animals should be kept like that all. They need to be free in their own habitat and live the life they are supposed to live.
262
Kathleen Rodrigues
2d ago
Poor baby! Horrible life! Elephants are very intelligent. Also, they are social. What a cruel thing people who treated him/her so horribly! At least the poor baby had a few months of freedom before the baby died.
145
whosaid
2d ago
We have no right to treat animals like this,they deserve to be free and left alone but as usual humans think we are the master. BS.
118
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid
Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Woman forced to have hands and legs amputated after getting sepsis on holiday
A woman will undergo a rare double hand transplant after losing her limbs to sepsis in 2017. Kim Smith, 61, was on holiday in Spain when she woke one morning feeling unwell, with intense back pain, a fever and feeling like she ‘was going to die’. She had...
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Three-week-old baby likely suffocated to death in his mother’s sling, coroner finds
A three-week-old likely suffocated to death in a fabric sling worn by his mother, a coroner has found.The death of Harvey McGlinn occured in New South Wales, Australia in 2019, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that the infant was found pale and motionless when his mother Tattika Dunn unwrapped her sling at a community health centre.Despite receiving immediate CPR, staff was unable to revive the child, according to the outlet. A coroner in NSW said in findings published on Thursday that the cause of death was likely due to “the position of Harvey‘s neck.”“The evidence establishes that the position...
Two Canadian moms are rushed to ICU after being mauled by black bear that charged and 'guarded them for its next meal' during a walk to enjoy fall leaves
Two Canadians moms have been rushed to intensive care after being mauled by a male black bear that guarded their injured bodies 'for its next meal'. Leosette Canoy and Analyn Shurtliff Bartolome, believed to be aged 30 and 48, were ambushed by the beast on Monday during a trail hike with two of their family members near Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
A man went to hospital with stomach pain. He died eight hours later after doctors found a huge fish bone had pierced his guts.
A man died after an almost inch-long fish bone got lodged in his small intestine and caused an infection, according to a report. The unnamed 61-year-old farmer had experienced worseningtummy pain and an expanded abdomen, vomiting, and constipation for three days before he went to an emergency room in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka.
Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call
A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Girl, 11, left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by dog before passers-by rescue her
An 11-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked by a dog before being rescued by passers-by. Dramatic images captured from a video which was shot at the scene in East London yesterday, shows a taxi driver jumping out of his car with a bat to rescue the girl.
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
The Dogington Post
Dog Dies After Porcupine Fight Embeds Quills
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In New Jersey, a family is grieving the loss of their dog, who was killed in a fight with a porcupine. On September 2, Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull mix,...
natureworldnews.com
Utah Family's Dog Dies Following Severe Injuries From Unprovoked Deer Attack
In what was reported as an unprovoked deer attack, a Utah family lost their dog after it sustained severe injuries right outside their house. In Bountiful, Utah, a 15-year-old dachshund named Bella was trampled by a deer in her owner's front yard and later perished from her wounds. Lacey Randall,...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Woman, 45, is charged with owning dangerously out of control dog after girl, three, suffered life-changing injuries after being bitten by Dobermann
A woman has been charged after her dog left a three-year-old girl with life-changing injuries when it attacked her as she walked home from a sweetshop. The little girl was with her grandparents on Botley Drive in Havant, Hampshire, just after 6.30pm on August 8 when Lisa Marie Garner's Dobermann bit her.
WATCH: Alligator Handler Bitten, Dragged Into Water in Shocking Attack
An alligator handler got more than what she was bargaining for when one of the large reptiles ended up dragging her into the water during a shocking attack. A new viral video showed the attack, which took place during a child’s birthday party in August 2021. An alligator attacked its handler, named Theresa Wiseman, and threw her into the water. When she used methods to calm the reptile down, it decided to barrel roll and her down with it. One of the guests in attendance jumped into the little pool to save her. The guest then held the gator while another guest was able to pull her out. It was noted that everyone involved in the situation was ok.
