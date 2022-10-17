Read full article on original website
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on
While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Lead Engineering Contractors will complete Henry E. Kinney Tunel improvements by end of 2022
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Construction of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel improvements and Pedestrian Plaza project is on track to be completed in late 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said in a recent update.
Click10.com
Investigators: North Lauderdale commissioner broke campaign finance laws
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a 287-page report released Thursday, Broward County investigators concluded that a North Lauderdale city commissioner committed campaign finance violations “before and after the November 2020 election.”. The Broward Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation against Commissioner Regina Martin. The OIG report...
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
floridapolitics.com
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County Sheriff Office Aviation Unit wins international law enforcement award
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Tuesday accepted the 2022 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the “exemplary form of leadership” demonstrated by the Broward County Sheriff Office (BSO) Aviation Unit. With a keen eye trained from high above, the Broward...
Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class
A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police
A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
Click10.com
Construction of new Broward County supervisor of elections office begins
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The new Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office moved a step closer to reality on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. Officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony at 2050 Spectrum Blvd., where the project is set to be completed in 2024. Joe Scott, the county’s supervisor of elections,...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man After Suspicious Activity Reported Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are searching for a man who was reported for a "suspicious incident" outside of a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday morning. Broward County Public Schools said a child reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. BCPS said the child was not a student at the school.
tamaractalk.com
Mike Gelin Pulls Out of The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum
Vice Mayor Mike Gelin pulled out of the League of Women Voters of Broward County virtual forum, essentially canceling and removing the opportunity for residents to learn more about the two candidates running for the mayoral seat. The forum, scheduled for Monday, October 17, was canceled after the League received...
Click10.com
Woman resembling Tamarac candidate’s wife seen on surveillance video removing political signs
TAMARAC, Fla. – It’s political season and the race for mayor of the City of Tamarac is becoming a heated one between current Vice Mayor Mike Gelin, and the incumbent, Michelle Gomez. But now, there are questions about a woman seen on video removing anti-Gelin signage from a...
NBC Miami
‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed
Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
