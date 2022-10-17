ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on

While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Lead Engineering Contractors will complete Henry E. Kinney Tunel improvements by end of 2022

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Construction of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel improvements and Pedestrian Plaza project is on track to be completed in late 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said in a recent update.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Investigators: North Lauderdale commissioner broke campaign finance laws

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a 287-page report released Thursday, Broward County investigators concluded that a North Lauderdale city commissioner committed campaign finance violations “before and after the November 2020 election.”. The Broward Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation against Commissioner Regina Martin. The OIG report...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class

A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police

A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Mike Gelin Pulls Out of The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

Vice Mayor Mike Gelin pulled out of the League of Women Voters of Broward County virtual forum, essentially canceling and removing the opportunity for residents to learn more about the two candidates running for the mayoral seat. The forum, scheduled for Monday, October 17, was canceled after the League received...
NBC Miami

‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

