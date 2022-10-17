Read full article on original website
Historical Society benefits from Match Day
Geary County Historical Society was the recipient of over $8000 during the annual Geary County Match Day event held on October 18th. Sixty donors gifted funds to the historical society and at the end of the event the society ranked 4th in the number of individual donors to pledge money to their organization, just below the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and the Geary County Food Pantry.
Veterans banners are up downtown
Phyllis Fitzgerald of Junction City hung another Veterans banner downtown on Wednesday. She estimated that so far 27 of them have been put up. Fitzgerald noted that this community appreciates and thanks Veterans and their families. The latest banner was put up in front of Toms Menswear.
Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference is held in Junction City
FAITH TABERNACLE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, JUNCTION CITY – The 2022 Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference recently held for two days and three nights at Faith Tabernacle in Junction City. Seven messages from six preachers quickly established then built upon a common theme focusing on the church and its work in...
Acoustic Junction is set for Saturday night
Acoustic Junction returns to St Joseph’s Historic Church for a night of music and community on Saturday. Food and drink will be sold at 6:30pm and music will begin at 7:00pm. This Octoberfest themed event will feature three local music groups: The McDowell Barnburners, The Tallgrass Tunesmiths, and Chris Biggs and Ken Gustin. Baked goods and a beer list that includes: Free State Octoberfest, Heineken, Stormchaser, Free State IPA, and Hamm’s will also be available by donation.
Central National Bank will sponsor a fundraiser for United Way
There will be a potato bar fundraiser for United Way at the Central National Bank Main Bank, 8th & Washington, Junction City on Wednesday. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ( or while supplies last ). You can enter the bank through the northwest doors and proceed downstairs.
Trunk or Treat plans are announced by Foot Locker
Trunk or Treat is scheduled at Foot Locker, 3210 South U.S. Highway 77 in Junction City on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. Fun and sweet treats are planned at the Foot Locker Distribution Center.
Work continues to fund a proposed new library project
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library officials are continuing efforts to support a proposed new library project. Library Director Susan Moyer said they're working for a Defense Community Infrastructure Grant program next year, "to cover the lion's share of the cost of the project. " Friends of the Library were awarded community...
Red Cross blood drive is scheduled in Junction City
There will be a Red Cross blood drive Nov. 21 and 22 at the Municipal Auditorium. The hours on the 21st will be 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the 22nd 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make an appointment to donate blood at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling1-800-REDCROSS.
Advance voting hours are set
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, has announced the following hours for in person advance voting:. Friday, October 21, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 ,2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27,...
Junction City organization receives 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant
Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas, including one from Junction City, as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. The grant partner from Junction City is Kansas-Oklahoma Conference, United Church of...
Salad Safety: K-State food scientist shares tips on caring for packaged greens
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Salads make a nutritious meal or an easy addition of green color into the daily diet and can be found at almost any restaurant or grocery store. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said consumers also know packaged lettuce for E. coli outbreaks and a cause of foodborne illness.
8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees
TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, November 18, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy. The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023. The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
Senator Moran's staff will meet with the public in Junction City
A member of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) staff will be at City Hall in Junction City to hold open office opportunity at 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. These office hours are open to all residents in the area experiencing difficulties with Social Security,...
Geary County Sheriff will conduct a town hall meeting
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson and command staff will have a town hall meeting for an open discussion about what is happening at the department and in the county. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Geary County Senior Center on South Spring Valley Rd,. Sheriff...
Valley View hires a Director of Social Services
Valley View Senior Life has announced that Cydni Washington has been hired to serve as Director of Social Services. She is from Hutchinson but has lived in Junction City for many years. Washington is a graduate of Kansas State University and received a degree in Social Work in 1996. Since...
More highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Kansas
TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County, according to a statement from the agency. This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and...
Junction City Lady Jays head to volleyball Sub State
The Junction City Lady Jays travel to Wichita this Saturday (10/22) to compete at sub State versus Wichita North West in a play in match at 1 pm. The winner of this match plays Wichita-North East at 2 pm. The other play in match is Wichita East versus Lawrence High. The Champion match will be the last match of the day.
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Layoffs, finances, academic freedom investigated at Emporia State
TOPEKA — The American Association of University Professors says it will investigate the dismissal of tenured faculty members at Emporia State University, a move that could result in adding the university to a list of censured institutions. The university in September took emergency action to eliminate the jobs of...
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
