Acoustic Junction returns to St Joseph’s Historic Church for a night of music and community on Saturday. Food and drink will be sold at 6:30pm and music will begin at 7:00pm. This Octoberfest themed event will feature three local music groups: The McDowell Barnburners, The Tallgrass Tunesmiths, and Chris Biggs and Ken Gustin. Baked goods and a beer list that includes: Free State Octoberfest, Heineken, Stormchaser, Free State IPA, and Hamm’s will also be available by donation.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO