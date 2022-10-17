ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JC Post

Historical Society benefits from Match Day

Geary County Historical Society was the recipient of over $8000 during the annual Geary County Match Day event held on October 18th. Sixty donors gifted funds to the historical society and at the end of the event the society ranked 4th in the number of individual donors to pledge money to their organization, just below the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and the Geary County Food Pantry.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Veterans banners are up downtown

Phyllis Fitzgerald of Junction City hung another Veterans banner downtown on Wednesday. She estimated that so far 27 of them have been put up. Fitzgerald noted that this community appreciates and thanks Veterans and their families. The latest banner was put up in front of Toms Menswear.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Acoustic Junction is set for Saturday night

Acoustic Junction returns to St Joseph’s Historic Church for a night of music and community on Saturday. Food and drink will be sold at 6:30pm and music will begin at 7:00pm. This Octoberfest themed event will feature three local music groups: The McDowell Barnburners, The Tallgrass Tunesmiths, and Chris Biggs and Ken Gustin. Baked goods and a beer list that includes: Free State Octoberfest, Heineken, Stormchaser, Free State IPA, and Hamm’s will also be available by donation.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Work continues to fund a proposed new library project

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library officials are continuing efforts to support a proposed new library project. Library Director Susan Moyer said they're working for a Defense Community Infrastructure Grant program next year, "to cover the lion's share of the cost of the project. " Friends of the Library were awarded community...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Advance voting hours are set

Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, has announced the following hours for in person advance voting:. Friday, October 21, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 ,2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City organization receives 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant

Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas, including one from Junction City, as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. The grant partner from Junction City is Kansas-Oklahoma Conference, United Church of...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, November 18, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy. The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023. The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Sheriff will conduct a town hall meeting

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson and command staff will have a town hall meeting for an open discussion about what is happening at the department and in the county. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Geary County Senior Center on South Spring Valley Rd,. Sheriff...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Valley View hires a Director of Social Services

Valley View Senior Life has announced that Cydni Washington has been hired to serve as Director of Social Services. She is from Hutchinson but has lived in Junction City for many years. Washington is a graduate of Kansas State University and received a degree in Social Work in 1996. Since...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

More highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Kansas

TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County, according to a statement from the agency. This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City Lady Jays head to volleyball Sub State

The Junction City Lady Jays travel to Wichita this Saturday (10/22) to compete at sub State versus Wichita North West in a play in match at 1 pm. The winner of this match plays Wichita-North East at 2 pm. The other play in match is Wichita East versus Lawrence High. The Champion match will be the last match of the day.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer

A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Layoffs, finances, academic freedom investigated at Emporia State

TOPEKA — The American Association of University Professors says it will investigate the dismissal of tenured faculty members at Emporia State University, a move that could result in adding the university to a list of censured institutions. The university in September took emergency action to eliminate the jobs of...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

