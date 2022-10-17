Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says at around 4:15 pm yesterday, it, along with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s office, North Dakota Probation and Parole, and the James Valley Special Operations team, conducted a “high risk” traffic stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block in Jamestown.
newsdakota.com
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
valleynewslive.com
Traffic stop turns up fentanyl and meth paraphernalia in Griggs County
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are behind bars after deputies uncovered drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Griggs County, North Dakota. The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle while patrolling in the rural Hannaford/Sutton area on Monday, October 17. Deputies discovered a number of pills, one of which tested positive for fentanyl. The driver was in possession of a glass pipe commonly used for consumption of methamphetamine and deputies say the passenger had multiple felony warrants.
kvrr.com
Two Men Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Two man are arrested after another man tells Jamestown police that they carjacked him at gunpoint. It was reported just before 8 Monday night in the 400 block of 2nd Street Southwest in Jamestown. A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen car...
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown armed carjacking leads to a chase & 2 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police say they responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 400 block of 2nd St. SW just after 7:45 last night. The victim said two men carjacked him at gunpoint. Very soon after, a Sheriff’s deputy found the car near...
Comments / 0