BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College football team moved the 6-1 on the season with a 23-16 win against Averett at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Homecoming Saturday. The Eagles used a 16-point fourth quarter to retake the lead after going into halftime tied at 7-7. The Cougars (2-5, 0-4 ODAC) scored late, but it was not enough as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the year in home contests.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO