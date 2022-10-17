Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween-Week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
969wsig.com
Search for abduction suspect centers around southern Shenandoah County
The manhunt continues for a Shenandoah County man involved in an abduction. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mitchell Markely Junior, who is accused of abducting April Cline Wednesday morning in the 28-hundred block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area. Mitchell Markely Junior (Courtesy of Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office)
969wsig.com
Authorities arrest man wanted for abduction
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including abduction...
969wsig.com
35-years for tattoo artist
It is 35 years in prison for a local tattoo artist, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman and an underaged girl. According to online records, John Mohler of Staunton was convicted of two felony charges back in June in Waynesboro Circuit Court. A judge then sentenced the 46-year-old...
969wsig.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
969wsig.com
EMU Volleyball loses at Christopher Newport in three sets
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team wrapped up its 2022 non-conference schedule Friday, taking on Christopher Newport. The Captains used multiple-point rallies in two of the three sets to pick up a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) win over the Royals. Records: EMU 7-12, 4-6 ODAC...
969wsig.com
JMU, without Todd Centeio, falls at home to Marshall, 26-12
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a strong opening stanza, James Madison football struggled offensively and Marshall scored 24 unanswered to rally for a 26-12 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game was played in front of a stadium-record 26,159 fans, which bested the previous record of...
969wsig.com
JMU Volleyball sweeps Coastal to take over Sun Belt East lead
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison volleyball earned its place at the top of the Sun Belt East Division in their 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) sweep over Coastal Carolina on Friday evening at Godwin Hall. The Dukes improved to 15-4 (9-1 SBC) while the Chanticleers fell to 15-8 (7-3). JMU...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater holds on to defeat Averett, 23-16
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College football team moved the 6-1 on the season with a 23-16 win against Averett at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Homecoming Saturday. The Eagles used a 16-point fourth quarter to retake the lead after going into halftime tied at 7-7. The Cougars (2-5, 0-4 ODAC) scored late, but it was not enough as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the year in home contests.
