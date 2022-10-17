ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”. The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HIEMA ready to support if Mauna Loa Volcano becomes active

MAUNA LOA (KITV)- Earthquake activity continued on Mauna Loa this weekend, but there's still no indication of the island’s volcano erupting. The United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring the situation and communicating with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. USGS and Hawaii County Civil Defense are...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Volcano Watch: Earthquakes and volcanoes, a recipe for preparedness

By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by HVO geophysicist Jefferson Chang. Feeling occasional earthquakes is part of the experience of living in the State of Hawaiʻi, especially on the Island of Hawai‘i. The vast majority of felt earthquakes are small, but the less common large earthquakes can be damaging, so it is important to be prepared.
HAWAII STATE
thisweekhawaii.com

Festivals of Aloha on Maui

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea from October 28-30, 2022. Opening ceremony events start Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9am – 2pm. Join us for a weeklong cultural event, called Festivals of Aloha theme, ‘Kū I Ke ՙAki’ or ‘Stand Upon the Highest Point,’ featuring open air Aloha Market filled with treasures and treats, demonstrations by local artisans with hands activities. Complimentary admission, seating is limited. 808-874-8000 or contact Concierge at ext. 55.
HAWAII STATE

