Read full article on original website
Related
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
honolulumagazine.com
Farmers Market Finds: Egyptian Koshari and Kebab Plates in Kaka‘ako and Kailua
Farmers markets are breeding grounds for food innovation and some of Hawai‘i’s most successful restaurants. Frolic’s series spotlights some of these ‘ono finds. What: Grilled meat kebabs and kofta plates; koshari rice and grain pilaf. How much: $12.99 to $24. What market: Honolulu Farmers Market, 777...
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care
LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”. The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest shopping mall in limbo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of the Big Island’s largest shopping center appear in limbo due to a dispute between the federal government and state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The DHHL is negotiating with the mall owner Brookfield Properties for a 40-year lease extension for the Prince Kuhio...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
KITV.com
HIEMA ready to support if Mauna Loa Volcano becomes active
MAUNA LOA (KITV)- Earthquake activity continued on Mauna Loa this weekend, but there's still no indication of the island’s volcano erupting. The United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring the situation and communicating with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. USGS and Hawaii County Civil Defense are...
mauinow.com
Volcano Watch: Earthquakes and volcanoes, a recipe for preparedness
By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by HVO geophysicist Jefferson Chang. Feeling occasional earthquakes is part of the experience of living in the State of Hawaiʻi, especially on the Island of Hawai‘i. The vast majority of felt earthquakes are small, but the less common large earthquakes can be damaging, so it is important to be prepared.
weatherboy.com
200+ Earthquakes on Hawaii: Will Earthquake Trigger Eruption or Will Eruption Trigger Big Quake?
More than 200 earthquakes have rattled Hawaii over the last 7 days, according to USGS, making geologists ponder: will all of this earthquake action trigger an eruption at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, or will an eruption event at the volcano trigger a mighty quake?. Mauna Loa...
I'm a Southerner who visited Hawaii for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me.
I honeymooned in Oahu and Kauai. I found the islands' food to be delicious but expensive, and I still prefer Alabama's beaches over the Hawaiian ones.
natureworldnews.com
Just When Flood Starts to Subside, New Problem Starts to Show up in Florida
A further issue arises when Ian floods recede. Florida residents are in a race against time as they laboriously clean out their houses, throw out mountains of wet possessions, and deal with their next major issue: the sneaky development of mold. It smells like moldy mud. Around the light fixtures,...
thisweekhawaii.com
Festivals of Aloha on Maui
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea from October 28-30, 2022. Opening ceremony events start Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9am – 2pm. Join us for a weeklong cultural event, called Festivals of Aloha theme, ‘Kū I Ke ՙAki’ or ‘Stand Upon the Highest Point,’ featuring open air Aloha Market filled with treasures and treats, demonstrations by local artisans with hands activities. Complimentary admission, seating is limited. 808-874-8000 or contact Concierge at ext. 55.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
Comments / 0